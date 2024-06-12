Home stories: Interior design tips to create unique and personalised spaces

A home is more than just four walls- it is a place that reflects the 'idea of you'. It becomes a space where the residents feel comfortable and are free to unwind after a long day. This takes shape with the concept of 'personalised interior design', narrating a story of individual lives. Whether a cosy reading nook adorned with cherished books or a serene bedroom for ultimate relaxation, personalised spaces are the epitome of thoughtful design. Factors such as favourite colours, preferred materials, and lifestyle patterns can be considered when crafting a personalised space. A home is more than just four walls; it's a reflection of your unique self. (Photo by Pixabay)

Ar. Gagandeep Kapila, Founder and Principal Architect at Workshop for Metropolitan Architecture shared with HT Digital some tips to create environments that are as unique as the people who inhabit them. (Also read: Art of fusion: Merging Indian heritage with contemporary decor for stylish home makeover )

Tips for Creating Personalised Living Spaces

Play of Colours and Textures

Colours set the tone of the space. For instance, opting for cool blues and greens may show a sense of tranquillity and calm, while rich reds or bright yellows can add a vibrant and energetic personality. Textures can complement certain hues, adding a sense of tactility to design. Surfaces like glass or metal imbue a touch of modernity to design, showing a minimal way of living. On the other hand, including natural materials like wood or stone may evoke a connection with nature. The strategic combination of colours and textures can highlight features and create focal points, reflecting a personal style.

Bespoke Furniture and Layouts

Furniture design can also align with individual tastes and preferences. From sleek lines of minimal pieces to the textures of bohemian features, furniture can resonate with homeowners' styles. Custom-made pieces offer personalisation, allowing for materials and finishes that fit into the desired aesthetic. Further, a well-thought-out layout can ensure that spaces are both practical and inviting. For instance, an open-plan layout might suit a social personality, while a segmented arrangement could provide the quiet spaces favoured by those who value privacy.

Integrating Art and Decor

Art is the best way to express emotions, allowing them to alter interior spaces with certain identities. Choosing paintings or photographs adds a personal touch to any space. For example, a collection of travel photographs can evoke cherished memories, while contemporary art might reflect a dynamic personality. Decor elements, on the other hand, showcase aesthetic preferences while adding a sense of depth. Adding custom-made furniture or heirloom pieces can infuse a layer of individuality and continuity to a room.

Personalised interior design is more than a trend, it is a reflection of a deeper desire to create spaces that resonate with our identities. So, let us embrace the journey of personalised design and elevate living spaces into a true reflection of a unique self!