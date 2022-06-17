How zombies got up and shuffling in Bollywood

Mainstream Hindi cinema hasn’t had a lot of zombies ambling about so far, but they have been first movers in India.

In 2013, Devaki Singh and Luke Kenny’s Rise of the Zombie pipped Raj & DK’s more popular Go Goa Gone by a month to become India’s first zombie film. It’s the tale of a nature photographer who finds himself changing into something not-quite-human after his girlfriend leaves him.

Dibakar Banerjee’s short in the anthology Ghost Stories (2020) follows an education officer as he moves into a remote rural district and discovers that zombies have infected everyone except a little boy and girl.

Go Goa Gone used humour, and a boys’-road-trip theme, to draw significantly larger numbers at the box office. It’s the story of three friends who wake up after a rave to find that the other party-goers have turned into zombies. It was co-produced by Saif Ali Khan, who also played a bleached-blond Russian zombie-slayer named Boris.

On a more serious note, Dibakar Banerjee’s dark and gripping untitled short in the anthology Ghost Stories (2020) follows an education officer as he moves into a remote rural district and discovers that zombies have infected everyone except a little boy and girl. This story offers thinly veiled allegories for religious fundamentalism, government neglect and government overreach.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium Subscribe Now to continue reading Start 15 Days Free Trial Already Subscribed? Sign In