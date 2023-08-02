HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 2
The day of August 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Mid-week blues hitting you hard? Get over the grim reality of Wednesday, and let yourself loose in the wonderful world of art and culture with us!
#ArtAttack
What: Landscapes in Flux
Where: Modern Art Gallery, 29, Santushti Shopping Complex, Chanakyapuri
When: July 29 to August 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Aakash Gupta — Brand New Show
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: August 2
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Shaam ae Sufiyana ft Shivaya
Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: August 2
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Asia
Where: The Westin, MG Road, Gurugram
When: August 2 and 3
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.weddingasia.in
