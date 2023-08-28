HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 28
The day of August 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
#CineCall
What: G20 Film Festival | Ivie wie Ivie
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 28
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Behen Ko Naman By Kisna
Where: Depot48, M Block, Greater Kailash II
When: August 28
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Bolly Night ft DJ Asad
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: August 28
Timing: 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Yaadein
Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 28 to 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: India International Mega Trade Fair
Where: NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla Phase III
When: August 18 to 28
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)
Entry: www.megatradefair.com
