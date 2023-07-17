Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 17

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 17

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 17, 2023 01:54 AM IST

The evening of July 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Monday blues hitting you as hard as Delhi monsoon? Try some culture therapy with these exciting events that will help you sail through the day!

#TuneIn

What: RDX-India Performing Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 17

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: There’s a way

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, Tansen Marg

When: July 12 to 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Nishant Suri Live — A stand-up solo show

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, 201, Sri Aurobindo Marg

When: July 17

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

