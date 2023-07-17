HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 17
The evening of July 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Monday blues hitting you as hard as Delhi monsoon? Try some culture therapy with these exciting events that will help you sail through the day!
#TuneIn
What: RDX-India Performing Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: July 17
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: There’s a way
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, Tansen Marg
When: July 12 to 20
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Nishant Suri Live — A stand-up solo show
Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, 201, Sri Aurobindo Marg
When: July 17
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
