HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 20
The evening of July 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Who cares for the weekend when Thursday’s got so much to offer! Don’t believe us? Check here all that will excite you for the day ahead:
#TuneIn
What: HCL Concerts — Maati Baani
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: July 20
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Double Bill — Dance Recital by Gaurie Dwivedi
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 20
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Angad & Neeti
Where: The Sky High, Vasant Square Mall, Pocket 5, Sector B, Vasant Kunj
When: July 20
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: GI Fair India 2023
Where: India Expo Centre & Mart, Knowledge Park II, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Greater Noida
When: July 20 to 24
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)
Entry: Free
