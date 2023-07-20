HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 21
The day of July 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
And it’s finally, Friday! So what are your plans for the evening? If none, then let us suggest you what you must not miss!
#TuneIn
What: HCL Concerts — Bickram Ghosh
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: July 21
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookimyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: July 21
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Design By Nature
Where: LTC Exhibition Hall, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: July 21 to 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: ADAAH - Contemporary Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Sector 18, Noida
When: July 21 and 22
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
Entry: Free
