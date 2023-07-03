Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 3

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 3

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 04, 2023 06:45 PM IST

The evening of July 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Monday blues hitting you hard? Look out for an eventful evening as we tell you where to head!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 3

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 3

What: Full Cover Mondays Ft. Gaurav and Samay

Where: Depot48, M Block Market, GK II

When: July 3

Timing: 9.30pm to 10.45pm

Nearest Metro Station:Greater Kailash (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 3

What: Niladri & Jishnu

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: July 3

Timing: 08.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 3

What: The Babu and The Bazaar

Where: DAG, Janpath Road, Windsor Place

On till: July 8

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 3

Umang — Fashion Jewels and Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Ramada by Wyndham, Pitampura

When: July 3

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
greater kailash safdarjung enclave green park red line pink line pitampura violet line yellow line
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP