HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 3

#JustForLaughs

What: Full Cover Mondays Ft. Gaurav and Samay

Where: Depot48, M Block Market, GK II

When: July 3

Timing: 9.30pm to 10.45pm

Nearest Metro Station:Greater Kailash (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Niladri & Jishnu

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: July 3

Timing: 08.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

#ArtAttack

What: The Babu and The Bazaar

Where: DAG, Janpath Road, Windsor Place

On till: July 8

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Umang — Fashion Jewels and Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Ramada by Wyndham, Pitampura

When: July 3

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)

