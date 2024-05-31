Human-centric interior design: Essential tips for crafting spaces that enhance well-being

Interior design is more than just an aesthetic component in modern society. It is an essential element that shapes our environment and affects our happiness, health and performance. It is becoming increasingly important that we base our decisions on human-centred design as we spend more time and money creating exquisite, useful environments. Human-centred design, or HCD, focuses every step of the problem-solving process on the needs and preferences of the human perspective. As our daily lives are greatly influenced by the built environment, and as the world is changing rapidly, it is necessary to embrace human-centred design. For this reason, user comfort and well-being should be considered throughout the design of inclusive and functional spaces. (Also read: Coastal cool: Top nautical-inspired interior design tips for summer home makeover ) By focusing on comfort, functionality, and aesthetic appeal, you can craft environments that promote physical and mental health. (Unsplash)

Tips for human-centric interior design

Vijay Dahiya, Partner, team3 shared with HT Lifestyle some practical tips for incorporating human-centric design into your spaces.

1. User Requirements

The first move towards human-centric designs entails conducting research on how people use different spaces, their needs, preferences, and aspirations, among others. Considering local context like climate, culture heritage as well as socio-economic conditions would assist in creating environments that are sensitive to its surroundings and that positively affect its occupants.

2. Flexible Spaces

Giving users a sense of ownership can be achieved through flexible designs such as multi-purpose areas and elements of interior design, including modular furniture, movable partitions, etc. It assists in making a space last longer by accommodating altered users' requirements and differing activities or tastes. This also ensures these spaces remain usable, requiring less renovation over time.

3. Unbuilt Spaces

Thoughtfully planned unbuilt spaces, such as courtyards, gardens, and patios, offer a refreshing break from built environments, significantly improving users' overall well-being. Incorporating natural landscaping features can help create inviting environments where people can relax, socialise, and connect with nature.

4. Inclusive Design

Creating human-centric designs requires prioritising the diverse needs of all users, promoting equality, and fostering a sense of inclusivity within the built environment. This involves thoughtful design of small but impactful elements like signage, furniture, and sensory features that cater to everyone.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Ravideep Singh, Associate Director and Creative Designer Architects, shared with HT Lifestyle, "Today, many of us spend over 70 per cent of our time indoors. An often-heard common adage is that a person's overall health and well-being begin at home. With data-driven technology Today, doctors and building practitioners have enough reasons to not only confirm this belief but also seek to extend the common perception from beyond homes to all indoor spaces. Placing human indoor health in perspective, many qualitative factors improve or deteriorate the overall air quality of a place."

He added, "Routine indoor activities under inadequate ventilation, such as cooking and other building operations, continue to degrade quality in the long term. Pollutants generated indoors lead to symptoms that show health issues in rare conditions. Moisture and chemical contaminants enter buildings through plumbing leaks and inherent pollutants present in AEC products used indoors. While ambient outdoor air is often of better quality, natural ventilation methods through operable doors and windows can instantly change indoor air quality. Techniques like periodic air flushing are a must to improve the overall indoor air quality of spaces."

"The relevance of indoor health is further magnified in the case of hospitals, environments that are meant to facilitate holistic healing and well-being through clinical and psychological means. It has been found scientifically that the healing effects of these environments are as important to foster recovery as clinical or surgical interventions. The psychological concept of behavioural health takes the front seat where studies in neuroscience show the hidden potential of the subconscious and its ability to bring about transformative change to the patient's physical environment," says Ravideep.

"As a result, hospitals today follow an evidence-based design approach to make thoughtful infusions of Biophilic elements, natural light, artwork, and other wayfinding elements into healthcare spaces. Through such processes, indoor healthcare environments can increase holistic healing through a patient-centric sensitive design," Ravideep concluded.