Coastal cool: Top nautical-inspired interior design tips for summer home makeover

As the sun-kissed days of summer approach, many of us yearn for the calming embrace of coastal living. The gentle rhythm of the waves, the salty breeze caressing our skin, and the timeless charm of nautical aesthetics beckon us to create our own seaside sanctuary. The nautical design calls out an adventurous spirit, inviting exploration in crafting spaces for relaxation and rejuvenation inspired by the expansive ocean and distant horizons. Whether in breezy beach cottages or elegant coastal homes, it provides an escape to sun-drenched shores and endless seas, transporting us to a tranquil world of escapism. Nautical-inspired interiors offer versatility to suit any space and taste, bringing a touch of the beach indoors for a tranquil escape.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ar. Saumitra Bhatkhalkar, Founder of Mumbai's design firm Studio SB, delves into the enduring charm of nautical-inspired interior design—a trend that effortlessly encapsulates the essence of coastal cool. (Also read: Interior design guide for new homeowners: 5 essential tips to make your new house feel like home )

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Nautical-Inspired Interior Design Trends

"When defining this design style, consider using crisp white walls like sailcloth with bold stripes reminiscent of maritime flags. One can also try integrating natural materials such as weathered wood, rattan, and jute to create warmth and texture in the space. Furthermore, anchor the room with standout pieces like a reclaimed driftwood coffee table or a vintage ship's wheel, imbuing the home with a rich sense of history and character! Of course, no nautical-inspired interior would be complete without nods to seafaring motifs," says Saumitra.

She added, "Therefore, introduce decorative anchors, ship models, and nautical charts adorning the walls, alongside accents like rope details and brass hardware that pay homage to the maritime tradition. And let's not forget the power of accessories through cozy striped throws, plush blue pillows, and seashell-filled jars that bring a touch of the beach indoors. But perhaps the true beauty of this design language lies in its versatility. Whether you're decorating a coastal cottage by the sea or a city apartment miles from the shore, this style can be adapted to suit any space and taste."

"Embrace a laid-back, casual vibe with distressed furnishings and beachcomber finds, or opt for a more refined aesthetic with clean lines and tailored finishes. Nautical-inspired interior design is about capturing the feeling rather than constructing one! It's about creating a retreat where the stresses of everyday life melt away, and the only thing that matters is the gentle lull of the tide and the promise of endless summer days," Saumitra concluded.