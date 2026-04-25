In an alternate universe: How will the Mandela Effect evolve, in the age of AI?

* The evil stepmother never said, “Mirror, mirror on the wall…”. (The line from Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is “Magic Mirror on the wall”) Mr Monopoly doesn’t have a monocle. The Planters food company mascot, Mr Peanut, does. Because of how the brain organises memory, we apply the monocle to both. That kind of mixed-up ‘memory’ is called the Mandela Effect. * Darth Vader didn’t say, “Luke, I am your father.” He said: “No, I am your father.” (Significantly less dramatic, but it makes more sense in context.) * Shazaam, a 1990s genie movie starring the comedian Sinbad, doesn’t exist. (It was basketball star Shaquille O’Neill who starred as a genie, in Kazaam; but that title barely even rings a bell.) For decades, entire groups of people have misremembered the same specific things. This unsettling glitch-in-the-matrix-style phenomenon is called the Mandela Effect, from the fact that many people, in the Aughts, had the inexplicable “memory” of South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela dying. Some recalled a funeral; others “remembered” reading about riots that followed. (Mandela died in 2013.) Along similar lines, Mr Monopoly doesn’t have a monocle. (The Planters food company mascot, Mr Peanut does.) Pikachu’s tail doesn’t have a black tip. (His ears do.)

Darth Vader didn’t say, “Luke, I am your father.” He said: “No, I am your father.” (Significantly less dramatic, but it makes more sense in context.)

Researchers studying the Mandela Effect have been unable to conclusively explain what makes some misremembered details so widespread. Explanations among seekers of the supernatural include the theory that we do live in a matrix, that occasionally glitches; that we come from parallel histories; and even that the Large Hadron Collider at CERN has unlocked a new dimension. The scientific explanation is a lot more prosaic. It has to do with the schemas or mental frameworks that help us efficiently make sense of the world, says Neil Dagnall, a cognitive and parapsychological researcher at Manchester Metropolitan University. These frameworks help us organise, process and interpret information based on past experience. “Although we often envisage memory as a permanent, archival record, recollections are subject to editing and change over time,” Dagnall adds. “Recall is therefore a process of rebuilding details from stored information, leaving it vulnerable to errors, biases and social influences.” Thus, because Pikachu’s ears have black tips, we “remember” his tail as having one too. Because Mr Monopoly is rich, and has the top hat, we apply the monocle from Mr Peanut to him as well. MIND THE GAP

Basketball star Shaquille O’Neill starred as a genie, in Kazaam; but that title barely even rings a bell. Many instead remember Shazaam, a 1990s genie movie that actually doesn’t exist.