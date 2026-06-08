Inside a 25-year-old flat's stunning transformation: Woman renovates her house using DIY hacks. Watch before-after video

Home renovations can feel overwhelming. Especially when you live in an aged home that requires many fixtures, where the cost of changing the dated layouts can become overwhelming. However, Ayesha Preet, an influencer, is proving that with a few DIY hacks, it is possible.

Check out this beautiful before-and-after transformation of a 25-year-old home.

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Earlier in May, Ayesha shared two videos of how she transformed the living room and her parents' bedroom in their 25-year-old home using DIY hacks. Titled ‘When ghar ki choti beti started content creation’, the before-and-after videos of both spaces will surprise you. Using modern pastel shades, wood panelling, and minimal art, Ayesha gave her house a chic and luxurious makeover. Let's take a look:

The living room

The old living room was set up like a typical old apartment, with one corner dedicated to the dining area and another to the seating area with old sofas. The washing machine, open kitchen, and the old wooden case made the room feel dim with no character of its own.

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{{^usCountry}} To give the space a makeover, Ayesha worked with the old furniture and, instead of replacing it, gave it a lift. For instance, she transformed the seating area by refreshing the sofas' upholstery, adding two armchairs, and incorporating a beautifully crafted dark-wood centre table. The seating now perfectly faced an elegant arched wall space, beautifully showcasing a vintage deep blue TV unit, adorned with a stylish lamp, a plant crafted from discarded tree twigs, and jute wall hangings that add character and warmth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To give the space a makeover, Ayesha worked with the old furniture and, instead of replacing it, gave it a lift. For instance, she transformed the seating area by refreshing the sofas' upholstery, adding two armchairs, and incorporating a beautifully crafted dark-wood centre table. The seating now perfectly faced an elegant arched wall space, beautifully showcasing a vintage deep blue TV unit, adorned with a stylish lamp, a plant crafted from discarded tree twigs, and jute wall hangings that add character and warmth. {{/usCountry}}

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For the dining corner, keeping the old dining table, she attached a bench to the wall and added chic decor items, such as a modern lamp, wood panels, and pretty art pieces enhanced by rustic frames. A wooden divider separated the washing area from the living area, enhanced by a wooden cabinet which she gave a rustic finish.

The bedroom

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Earlier, the bedroom was painted a dark green and had a worn-down wardrobe with old wood panelling. The space felt cramped and uninspired, with dated window frames and dark, heavy wooden furniture that weighed it down. For the makeover, Ayesha first added wood panels to the walls behind the bed frame and painted the walls a chic, neutral grey.

A tropical, palm-print wallpaper on one section, modern lamp fixtures, side tables, and plants added a luxurious feel to the bedroom. She transformed the wardrobe with a lovely pastel green shade, brightened the old windows with cheerful floral curtains, and added dark wood panelling near the bedroom entrance, infusing the room with warmth, colour, and a vibrant sense of personality.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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