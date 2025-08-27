Search
Step inside Hrithik Roshan's stunning sea-facing Juhu home he leased to Saba Azad for 75K per month

Aug 27, 2025

Here's a virtual tour of Hrithik Roshan's Mumbai home. The interiors are inspired by the sea, and the colour palette reflects Hrithik's love for the ocean.

Actor Hrithik Roshan's Juhu home is all about natural light, fresh air, and uninterpreted sea views. The celebrity pad optimises daylight, keeps the layout open, and stays connected to the sea. Documents accessed by Zapkey showed that Hrithik has rented this sea-facing luxury property to his girlfriend, actor Saba Azad, for 75,000 a month for a year. Click here for details of the sprawling home that reportedly spans 12,000 sq ft. Also read | Hrithik Roshan wanted a house like Katrina Kaif’s

Inside Hrithik Roshan's Juhu home: The decor highlights the openness of the Mumbai apartment with clear views of the sea. (Instagram/ Saba Azad)

The luxurious celebrity home has a nautical theme

In a September 1, 2018 article by Architectural Digest India, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a glimpse inside his stunning seaside home designed architect Ashiesh Shah. The spacious house is situated in Mannat Apartments on Juhu-Versova Link Road, one of Mumbai's most elite neighbourhoods.

The luxurious sea-facing apartment is designed with a nautical theme, and reflects Hrithik's personal style and love for the ocean with high-end design elements, spacious living areas, and beautiful surroundings. The house features quirky one-liner frames, a chocolate vending machine, a foosball table, a billiards table, and tastefully done nooks like an all-white bar in the living room.

Hrithik Roshan's home is bathed in neutral tones

The design blends art, family, and seaside calm. The house features a custom blue carpet, nautical accents like driftwood stools and corals, and furniture sourced from Dubai, among other places. The home is bathed in neutral tones. A couch by Roche Bobois, chairs by Simone and a custom carpet from Jaipur Rugs dominate the living area.

The house features some flea market finds that accentuate the nautical decor. There is also a whitewashed brick wall with graffiti by Daku for movie projections. Family photos on a moveable grid add a personal touch to the home. The dining room boasts an SH Raza painting and a Roche Bobois Astrolab table.

