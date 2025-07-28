Step inside Huma Qureshi's fancy 10 lakh per month luxury bungalow in Juhu: Farah Khan calls it 'best home in Mumbai'

In a July 28 video on her YouTube channel, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan provides a glimpse into the stunning bungalow of actors and siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem in Juhu, Mumbai, home to many Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan. The decor and design of their home reflect a blend of luxury, artistic flair, and unique personal touches. Also read | Step inside Sanya Malhotra's 'khoobsurat ghar' with cute vibe as Farah Khan gives a house tour on her YouTube channel Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem gave a house tour on Farah Khan's YouTube channel. (YouTube/ Farah Khan)

While touring the 3,370 sq ft celebrity home – which Huma and Saqib rented for ₹10 lakh per month, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com – Farah Khan called it the 'best home in whole of Mumbai'. Below is a virtual tour of the property, and detailed description of the home’s decor and design.

Spacious and grand layout

The bungalow's layout includes multiple distinct areas, such as a waiting room, a main hall, and an outdoor pool area. The sheer size of the home impressed Farah, who said in the video, “You would have never seen such a big bungalow in Mumbai.” In fact, the waiting room itself is spacious enough to be mistaken for a living room, showcasing the grandeur of the home’s design.

The main hall is another expansive area where the family gathers for coffee and discussions. The space is comfortable and designed for relaxation with comfy beige sofas, interesting light features, and large glass windows and doors overlooking plants and trees. The dining area features mirrors, which are considered a lucky element believed to 'double the abundance' in the home, as Farah pointed out. The kitchen is a central part of the home and is equipped for cooking elaborate meals.

Aesthtic interiors to luxurious outdoor pool

The bungalow’s design is a harmonious mix of modern luxury, artistic sophistication, and personal warmth. The spacious layout, high-end artwork, and carefully chosen decor elements like mirrors and curated paintings reflect a home that is a personal sanctuary to Huma, Saqib and their family in the heart of Mumbai.

A prominent feature of the home is its large swimming pool. The pool area adds an element of luxury and leisure, contributing to the bungalow’s resort-like ambience. The outdoor pool and versatile spaces around it make this celebrity home a standout residence in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu neighbourhood.

Eclectic and high-end art collection

Another highlight is the art. The home is adorned with high-quality artwork, showcasing Huma and Saqib’s appreciation for art. A notable piece is a painting by a Japanese artist, which was made with 'actual mud and clay', which adds a unique quality to the decor.

Another artwork by Subodh Kekar from the Museum of Goa showed the sibling's sophisticated and curated approach to art collection in their home. A piece by artist Ramesh Kaurani also adds to the eclectic and high-end art collection that defines the home’s aesthetic. The emphasis on artistic and cultural elements, combined with the family-oriented vibe, creates a space that is both beautiful and cosy.