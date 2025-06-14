Step inside Sanya Malhotra's 'khoobsurat ghar' with cute vibe as Farah Khan gives a house tour on her YouTube channel
Sanya Malhotra's Mumbai home does not feature bow-shaped vases or ribbons tied to champagne glasses, but it is filled with bold and soft feminine touches.
Imagine a beautiful, modern home filled with charming and cosy details that are quietly elegant. That's actor Sanya Malhotra's home for you. On June 9, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan shared a YouTube video of Sanya's Mumbai apartment and wrote, “Iss video mein milega Sanya Malhotra ke khoobsurat ghar ka ek chhota sa tour (In this video, you will get a small tour of Sanya Malhotra's beautiful home)...” Also read | Step inside Aamir Khan's sweet Mumbai home wrapped in greenery and natural light
Sanya's house is filled with thoughtful details that make every room inviting. The natural light throughout enhances the soft, neutral palette, while cute touches like pastel accents create a warm, lived-in feel. The statement brown wall in the corridor adds a touch of drama, balanced by the serene and feminine vibes in the bedroom and the airy sophistication of the dressing-cum-dance room.
Here's a virtual tour of Sanya Malhotra's home:
Vanity-cum-dance room
Sanya's tiny but cute dressing room is a showstopper, featuring a wall with floor-to-ceiling mirror that create a bright, airy feel. When the actor is not getting ready for events, the spacious area is dedicated to dance, with a white marble floor. Soft spot lights add warmth, and a rack with her awards add a touch of glamour to the space.
Simple, serene living and dining room
The living room exudes comfort and sophistication with a warm, inviting palette of soft browns and beiges. Plush beige sofas with fluffy throw pillows in red and white tones anchor the space, paired with a brown printed armchair for contrast. Floor-length beige curtains frame large windows, allowing natural light to flood the room and highlight the textures. A wooden dining table near the home's entrance is adorned with fresh flowers and a scented candle.
Bedroom radiates a fun and feminine vibe
The centerpiece is a wooden bed draped in a striped bedcover in soft ivory and red, layered with matching fluffy pillows and cushions. White and wooden nightstands hold a delicate ceramic vase and lamp on either side of the bed. White blinds filter soft light, enhancing the airy feel. A statement wooden frame and a bright red bookshelf tie the room together.
The corridor in Sanya's home makes a bold statement with a rich brown accent wall that serves as a dramatic backdrop for a striking artwork with oranges and blues; a beautifully carved wooden frame adds depth and personality to the piece. The rest of the walls in the actor's house are painted a crisp white, creating a gallery-like effect. Cute details include a series of small, framed photos along with pendant lights adding warmth to the common spaces.