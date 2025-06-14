Step inside Sanya Malhotra's 'khoobsurat ghar' with cute vibe as Farah Khan gives a house tour on her YouTube channel

Imagine a beautiful, modern home filled with charming and cosy details that are quietly elegant. That's actor Sanya Malhotra's home for you. On June 9, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan shared a YouTube video of Sanya's Mumbai apartment and wrote, “Iss video mein milega Sanya Malhotra ke khoobsurat ghar ka ek chhota sa tour (In this video, you will get a small tour of Sanya Malhotra's beautiful home)...” Also read | Step inside Aamir Khan's sweet Mumbai home wrapped in greenery and natural light Here's a virtual tour of actor Sanya Malhotra's Mumbai home. (YouTube/ Farah Khan)

Sanya's house is filled with thoughtful details that make every room inviting. The natural light throughout enhances the soft, neutral palette, while cute touches like pastel accents create a warm, lived-in feel. The statement brown wall in the corridor adds a touch of drama, balanced by the serene and feminine vibes in the bedroom and the airy sophistication of the dressing-cum-dance room.

Vanity-cum-dance room

Sanya's tiny but cute dressing room is a showstopper, featuring a wall with floor-to-ceiling mirror that create a bright, airy feel. When the actor is not getting ready for events, the spacious area is dedicated to dance, with a white marble floor. Soft spot lights add warmth, and a rack with her awards add a touch of glamour to the space.

Simple, serene living and dining room

The living room exudes comfort and sophistication with a warm, inviting palette of soft browns and beiges. Plush beige sofas with fluffy throw pillows in red and white tones anchor the space, paired with a brown printed armchair for contrast. Floor-length beige curtains frame large windows, allowing natural light to flood the room and highlight the textures. A wooden dining table near the home's entrance is adorned with fresh flowers and a scented candle.

Bedroom radiates a fun and feminine vibe

The centerpiece is a wooden bed draped in a striped bedcover in soft ivory and red, layered with matching fluffy pillows and cushions. White and wooden nightstands hold a delicate ceramic vase and lamp on either side of the bed. White blinds filter soft light, enhancing the airy feel. A statement wooden frame and a bright red bookshelf tie the room together.

The corridor in Sanya's home makes a bold statement with a rich brown accent wall that serves as a dramatic backdrop for a striking artwork with oranges and blues; a beautifully carved wooden frame adds depth and personality to the piece. The rest of the walls in the actor's house are painted a crisp white, creating a gallery-like effect. Cute details include a series of small, framed photos along with pendant lights adding warmth to the common spaces.