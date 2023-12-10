Personalisation of home interiors serves as a tangible reflection of one's individuality, seamlessly merging style with practicality. By infusing unique touches into interiors, we can elevate the aesthetic appeal while catering to specific needs. Personalising decor: Creative ideas to add unique touches to your home interiors (Photo by Spacejoy on Unsplash)

From bespoke decor elements to custom-built furniture, there is a diverse array of options to personalise home interiors. Further, incorporating meaningful artwork, curated colour palettes, and strategic lighting schemes can transform a space into a true reflection of its inhabitants.

Artistic Accents: Elevate with Artworks

Artwork serves as an authentic expression of one’s personality and can significantly influence the ambience of a space. Consider decorating the interiors with pieces that resonate with you, be it paintings, sculptures, or mixed-media installations.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ar Gaurav Pathak, Founder at Design21, shared, “Large-scale canvases can be a focal point in a room, while smaller sculptures and art pieces can be strategically placed to draw attention to specific areas. The juxtaposition of colours, textures, and forms adds an air of sophistication and individuality to the interiors.”

Customised Furniture: Tailored to Perfection

Furniture is more than just functional; it's an opportunity for self-expression. Ar Abhigyan Neogi, Founder and Principal Architect of Chromed Design Studio, suggested, “Opt for custom-made furniture pieces that reflect your tastes and preferences. From bespoke sofas to handcrafted dining tables, the options are limitless. Choose materials, finishes, and designs that resonate with your aesthetic. A well-designed and customised furniture not only serves its purpose but also becomes a conversation starter, adding depth and character to your living spaces.”

Texture Play: Layers of Tactile Interest

Textures play a crucial role in interior design, adding depth and richness to a space and these textures can be incorporated in various ways, such as textiles, wall coverings, and accessories. Ar Bhuvan Kapila, Founder and Principal Architect at Workshop for Metropolitan Architecture (WMA), explained, “Consider plush rugs, tactile cushions, and statement upholstery. Mix and match materials like silk, leather, wool, and natural fibres to create a harmonious yet visually intriguing environment. Further, textured wall coverings, such as stone veneers or embossed wallpapers, can create focal points that add a touch of luxury and uniqueness to your interiors.”

Curated Decor: Showcasing Your Story

Curated decor is a powerful way to infuse personal experiences into your living spaces. Vipul Soni, Founder and Principal Designer at Soni Vipul Designs, revealed, “Whether it's antique pieces, repurposed vintage decor or unique travel souvenirs, arranging them thoughtfully can create a narrative that reflects your journey. Displaying these items in curated vignettes or dedicated shelving units adds visual interest and sparks conversations.” These personal touches provide a glimpse into your interests, passions, and memories, making your space truly yours.

The significance of personalisation transcends mere aesthetics, embodying the very essence of an individual's unique identity. Through careful curation and thoughtful integration, such spaces become a testament to the harmonious blend of personal expression and functional design, creating environments that resonate deeply with their inhabitants.