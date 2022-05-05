Huma Qureshi-Saqib Saleem's Eid bash: Rakul Preet Singh attends with Jackky Bhagnani, Rhea Chakraborty seen with brother

After attending Arpita Khan's Eid bash on Tuesday, actor Huma Qureshi herself hosted a party on Wednesday. The actor was joined by her actor-brother Saqib Saleem and their parents as they continued Eid festivities the next day. From among their industry friends, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh and Rhea Chakraborty were spotted at the party. Also read: Farah Khan shares video of Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari breaking plates at restaurant, says, ‘girls night done right’

The host for the evening, Huma was in a black kurta-salwar, and was joined by her brother Saqib, who chose a printed yellow shirt and trousers for the do. Their parents joined them in white.

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem with their parents at the bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Rhea Chakraborty with brother Showik, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sonakshi Sinha at the party. (Varinder Chawla)

Rhea was spotted in a white sharara and was accompanied by her brother, Showik Chakraborty. The siblings posed together for the photographers. Actor Rakul Preet Singh attended the party with actor-turned-filmmaker boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. While Jackky was in yellow, Rakul was in blue as they posed for couple pics. Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar was also spotted in a yellow salwar-suit. Among others were filmmaker Sidharth Roy Kapur.

Earlier on Eid, Huma had shared a glimpse of the celebrations at home. Sharing family photos on Instagram, she wrote, “We all took the floral theme too seriously (I think) Eid Mubarak !! Peace Love Joy To everyone .. a day of sharing love care #familyfirst #life #love.” The pictures showed Saqib and his father in kurta-pyjamas and Huma and her mother in salwar-suit.

Huma was seen in a special dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also had pivotal role in Tamil film Valimai and appeared in a web series, Mithya.

She currently has a film titled Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha. The film revolves around the subject of fat-shaming. Recently, her look from her upcoming film Tarla was also revealed. The actor looked hardly recognisable as late famous chef Tarla Dalal. She also has a Netflix original in her kitty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON