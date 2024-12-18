Menu Explore
Step inside Taapsee Pannu's Mumbai home worth 10 crore with prized avocado tree, Guru Granth Sahib quote

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Dec 18, 2024 03:46 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu shared a glimpse inside her Mumbai home in a new video by Asian Paints Where The Heart Is. The two-storey apartment reflects her eclectic style.

Taapsee Pannu's Mumbai home, which she shares with her sister Shagun Pannu, is a mix of her eclectic style and a proud testament to their love of travel and greenery. The actor has a two-floor apartment rich in colour, nature, aesthetic woodwork, artistic clocks, show-stealing art, a prized avocado tree, and a quote from Guru Granth Sahib painted on her room's wall. She recently starred in the third episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is, season 8. Let's take a peek inside her home.

Taapsee Pannu's home, worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore, features dark woodwork, quotes from Guru Granth Sahib, and greenery.
Taapsee Pannu's home, worth 10 crore, features dark woodwork, quotes from Guru Granth Sahib, and greenery.

Abundant greenery and eclectic styles

Taapsee Pannu's luxurious two-floor apartment worth 10 crore, as per a MagicBricks.com report, is a combination of European-inspired chic decor on one floor and traditional Indian havelis on the other. She calls the first floor her ‘little Europe’ and the top floor ‘Pannu Pind’. The decor was inspired by Taapsee and her sister's travels, with walls on both floors decorated with trinkets they had collected from around the world.

While the first floor features pastel shades and an open, spacious layout, the second floor features earthy elements, including dark woodwork, lanterns and jharokas they got from Rajasthan, and red brick walls.

With lush greenery in every room and her beloved avocado plant taking centre stage, nature plays a huge role in her space. The actor has a total of 137 plants in her space, with many decorating her spacious balconies.

Other highlight elements that define Taapsee's space are a Phulkari throw for the setee, a wall mural inspired by the actor's life, and the Guru Granth Sahib quote. The line she has painted in the room goes, “So kyon manda akhiye jit jamein rajan”, which means ‘How can you talk bad or look down upon someone who births kings?’ It basically talks about respecting women, per Taapsee.

