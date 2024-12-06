Step inside Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's elegant and simple Mumbai home they built after their wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani believe that home is where your heart is; it is the energy you build when surrounded by your friends, family, and loved ones. The couple's home, located in the heart of Bandra, Mumbai, reflects this same ideology. In an interview with Asian Paints Where The Heart Is, Rakul and Jackky opened the doors to their home and gave a peek inside the space the couple created after their wedding. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani show a glimpse of their Mumbai home.

Woodwork and neutral tones brought to life with a pop of colours

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s contemporary style home boasts a mixture of minimalism and maximalism. It features open and airy living areas full of abundant natural light, enhanced by statement ceilings and elegant art deco accents to add a touch of sophistication. Additionally, bold, colourful art and statement lighting fixtures infuse personality into their home.

Another highlight feature of the couple's Mumbai home is the spacious and cosy terrace, adorned with lush greenery and a spectacular view of the city. According to Rakul, the space offers her a tranquil escape, making it one of her favourite spaces to chill after a long working day with a cup of warm green tea.

Soothing colours

The couple added a lot of woodwork into their home, both brown and white, to add character and warmth to the space. Then, they integrated the brown and white with green, grey, white, beige and silver hues using furniture, light fixtures, wall paints, and decor pieces to bring colour to their space. Meanwhile, they used a lot of beige tones in the bedroom, which they broke with an olive green couch. Another anecdote she shared about her home was that she wanted to create a chill lounge in her living area with complete bachelor vibes.

In the end, taking inspiration from her home, the actor offered interior decor advice to her fans, including adding planters for some greenery and a pop of colour with a beautiful piece of art to break the monotony.