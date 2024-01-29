It’s a given that there is no Indian festival is complete without flowers and since flowers are the most beautiful expressions in the garden of life even without festivals around, arranging them is a way of composing poetry without words for home decor and interior design enthusiasts. Every flower has a story to tell and in arranging them, we become storytellers of the garden since a flower arrangement is a silent symphony that speaks the language of beauty. Interior decor tips: Flower arrangements to elevate your home vibe (Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva on Pexels)

Talking about the growth that our Indian floriculture market is witnessing and how we come across the same traditional flower arrangements year-after-year, Meeta Gutgutia, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Ferns N Petals, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “One should opt for floral decorations which are innovative and contemporary. Just like the other aspects of festival décor, even the floral arrangements that people select should be a reflection of their personality and style. Should be unique and have a strong presence.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

She added, “Playing with traditional Indian flowers that are used during festive times can be challenging but that’s where our innovation and creativity comes in. In the digital age of Pinterest and Instagram, creating something new, refreshing and different always gives a high to the creative person and floral designer. Try to create fusion decor by incorporating traditional elements with something that is different, giving it a fresh feel. Experimenting with unconventional colour pairings that complement the overall décor is another way to add delight and appeal to the arrangements.”

Meeta Gutgutia suggested, “Including a twist of lilies and roses to traditional chrysanthemum and mango leaves, or adding some more vibrancy by using roses in different colors, apart from simple red or pink. Orchids, sunflowers, dahlias jasmine and tube roses with its bold and contrasting hues not only add cheerful rustic feel but also exude drama and an exotic flare to the indoor arrangements. Creating miniature terrariums incorporating flowers, moss and small decorative elements can serve as eye-catching centerpieces.”

She highlighted, “Using unique containers for floral arrangements, such as vintage teacups, mason jars, mud-pots; integrating non-floral elements like brass accessories, crystals or decorative branches adds texture and visual interest, an unexpected touch to the overall presentation. Include personal items like family heirlooms or small trinkets that hold sentimental value. This brings a unique and personal touch to the arrangement. Creating designs that guests can interact with, such as incorporating small cards with wishes or including interactive elements like small LED lights. Combine edible elements like fruits, berries, or herbs with flowers for a unique festive decor. This becomes not only visually appealing but also adds a delightful scent. We also use different materials, like gota patti or jute, in order to create more sustainable arrangements that are unpredictable and stand out. At the end of the day, if you are displaying something in your home for a festive occasion, apart from just following traditions, it should bring you some joy and excitement to cherish.”

Adding to the list of tips on flower arrangements to elevate your home vibe, Ridhima Kansal, Director at Rosemoore, recommended -

Everlasting Elegance with Lavender Bundles: Let the calming scent and ageless beauty of dried lavender bundles embrace you. Place them in antique vases or rustic containers to add a little Provencal chic to your space. They not only look lovely, they also fill your home with a soothing scent.

Let the calming scent and ageless beauty of dried lavender bundles embrace you. Place them in antique vases or rustic containers to add a little Provencal chic to your space. They not only look lovely, they also fill your home with a soothing scent. Whimsical Wheat and Wildflowers: Achieve a rustic-chic atmosphere with dried wheat and wildflowers. These earthy elements need only be gathered up and placed in a tall vase to become an eye-catching accent. This arrangement not only adds a touch of rural flavor, it also suits many interior styles.

Achieve a rustic-chic atmosphere with dried wheat and wildflowers. These earthy elements need only be gathered up and placed in a tall vase to become an eye-catching accent. This arrangement not only adds a touch of rural flavor, it also suits many interior styles. Boho Beauty with Pampas Grass: Add feathery plumes of pampas grass to make your home more bohemian. If you want a chic, modern look, place them in tall vases or simply stand them alone in spartan containers. With its neutral tunes and soft texture, pampas grass makes an excellent accent for any room.

Add feathery plumes of pampas grass to make your home more bohemian. If you want a chic, modern look, place them in tall vases or simply stand them alone in spartan containers. With its neutral tunes and soft texture, pampas grass makes an excellent accent for any room. Timeless Rose Petal Potpourri: Preserve the beauty of your favourite roses by making potpourri out of dried petals. Add in fragrant herbs like lavender or eucalyptus for an aromatic brew. Add a little romance to various corners of your home in the form of display items and a delicate scent, in decorative bowls or sachets.

Preserve the beauty of your favourite roses by making potpourri out of dried petals. Add in fragrant herbs like lavender or eucalyptus for an aromatic brew. Add a little romance to various corners of your home in the form of display items and a delicate scent, in decorative bowls or sachets. Sculptural Seed Pod Arrangements: In a sculptural arrangement, reveal the different textures of seed pods. Mix pods of different shapes and sizes for an attractive exhibition. Put them in decorative bowls, or use them as table centerpieces to add a natural and artistic touch to your home decor.

She concluded, “Not only beautiful to see, dried flower arrangements confer longevity and sustainability upon home decor. There is no one perfect bunch--experiment with different combinations of blooms and flowers, textures and colours to create a dry flower arrangement in keeping with your personal taste.”