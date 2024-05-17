International Museum Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and all you need to know

International Museum Day is an annual event that aims to raise public awareness of museums. As invaluable repositories of artistic, cultural, historical, traditional and fascinating artefacts, museums offer a wealth of knowledge and insight. They play a vital role in educating people about their nation's art, architecture, culture, history and civilisation. Many artefacts housed in museums are open to the public, providing valuable insights into the lifestyles, tools and creations of ancient civilisations. As a result, museums are often seen as repositories of history. On International Museum Day, we celebrate their dedication to science by providing a platform for exploration and the exchange of innovative ideas. From date to history, scroll down to learn more about this day. (Also read: Armed Forces Day 2024: Date, history, significance and everything that you need to know ) International Museum Day is an international day held annually on May 18.(Freepik)

International Museum Day 2024 date and theme

International Museum Day is celebrated every year on May 18, and this year it falls on Saturday. The event focuses on a different theme each year, reflecting relevant topics or challenges encountered by museums globally. The theme for this year, "Museums for Education and Research," emphasises the crucial role of cultural institutions in delivering a comprehensive educational experience.

History of International Museum Day

The inaugural International Museum Day was organised in 1977 by ICOM, following the adoption of a resolution aimed at creating an annual event to unite the creative efforts of museums and raise global awareness about their activities. Since then, museums worldwide have been invited to participate in IMD each year, promoting their role through events and activities aligned with the annual theme. The tradition of adopting an annual theme began in 1992, with the introduction of an international poster by ICOM in 1997, which was embraced by 28 countries that year.

Over the years, IMD has seen significant growth in participation, with 20,000 museums across more than 90 countries taking part in 2009, followed by 98 countries in 2010, 100 countries in 2011, and a remarkable 30,000 museums in 129 countries in 2012. By 2011, the official IMD poster had been translated into 37 languages, and by 2014, participation had surged to 35,000 museums from 140 countries.

Significance of International Museum Day

The establishment of International Museum Day by the International Council of Museums aims to unite museums globally and emphasise their significant role in raising awareness, fostering understanding, and promoting the appreciation of diverse cultures. To commemorate this occasion, you can visit museums in your area and actively engage in the events organised by these institutions.