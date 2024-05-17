Armed Forces Day 2024: Date, history, significance and everything that you need to know

Armed Forces Day 2024: The armed forces of a country are the backbone of the country that protects and ensures that the citizens stay safe. They guard the country and are ready to sacrifice their lives for safeguarding the country. The armed forces of a country are the real heroes, and they ensure that the people have a good night's sleep knowing that they are protected and safe. Every year, Armed Forces Day is observed to honour and pay tribute to the armed forces of the United States. During the Armed Forces Week, the celebrations of Armed Forces Day take place every year. As we gear up to observe the special day for this year, here are a few things that we need to keep in mind. Every year, Armed Forces Day is observed on the third Saturday of the month of May. (Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, Armed Forces Day is observed on the third Saturday of the month of May. This year, the special day falls on May 18.

History:

On August 31, 1949, Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson announced that Armed Forces Day will be celebrated every year. President Harry S. Truman was the first person to propose the idea of celebrating a holiday to honour the services provided by the military forces of the country. On May 20, 1950, Armed Forces Day was celebrated for the first time with parades, air shows and open houses. In 1962, President John F Kennedy announced Armed Forces Day as an official holiday.

Significance:

The best way to celebrate Armed Forces Day is by recogising an armed forces service member and pay your respect. Learn more about the history of United States Armed Forces and the challenges faced by them in their jobs, curate a care package for a service member and say thanks to that person. Volunteer for an organisation that works for the betterment of service members in the armed forces.