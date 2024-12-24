Kendall Jenner's nostalgic Christmas decor: A sneak peek into her $8.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

When it comes to celebrity home transformations, the Kardashians are in a league of their own. From Kim Kardashian's winter wonderland hallway to Kylie Jenner's towering two-story Christmas tree, the family's holiday décor knows no limits. Kendall Jenner recently gave a sneak peek into her $8.5 million Beverly Hills mansion to Architectural Digest, revealing a cosy Christmas transformation that is sure to leave you in awe. (Also read: Christmas decor on budget: 8 simple DIY ideas to transform your home into festive wonderland ) Kendall Jenner's Christmas decor is a blend of nostalgia and simplicity, featuring vintage items and cherished family pieces. (Architectural Digest)

Kendall Jenner's cosy and nostalgic Christmas decor

Kendall Jenner revealed that she prefers everything in her home to feel as organic and cosy as possible during the holiday season. Giving viewers a glimpse into her festive space, she walked them through the beautifully decorated halls of her mansion. In one frame, her magnificent 9-foot Christmas tree sparkled in the background, adorned with twinkling gold lights.

Kendall's Christmas decorations bring a nostalgic vibe to her home, embracing simplicity and tradition over the flashy, extravagant displays seen in her family members' homes. Her décor features classic green garlands with pine cones, timeless trees, and even a vintage Santa Claus statue, a cherished hand-me-down from her mother, Kris Jenner.

How Kendall infuses vintage pieces into her decor

The supermodel, who has a love for vintage items, has decorated her home with pieces that hold sentimental value. The embroidered stockings from Sferra are similar to those she grew up with, and her tree is adorned with vintage Christopher Radko ornaments from her childhood. Kendall's love for nostalgia and history shines through her décor.

The 818 Tequila founder, Kendall, decorates her home from the outside by adorning windowsills, doors, and walkways with natural pine branches, festive holly, acorns and pinecones. She also shared her love for vintage decor, explaining that she draws inspiration from iconic vintage styles when creating mood boards for her home's design, infusing her space with timeless charm.