New Delhi, Korean artist Yongrae Kwon, who has long explored light as the central subject of his works, has put together a pattern of stainless steel leaves that resemble a painting from a distance. Korean artists explore light as narrative language at India Art Fair

A closer inspection, however, reveals hundreds of meticulously arranged steel panels hand-worked to create subtle surface variations, allowing light to shift dramatically depending on the viewer's position.

Part of the Korean Cultural Centre's showcase "Resonance of Light" in collaboration with Keumsan Gallery at the ongoing India Art Fair, Kwon's work transforms light into physical presence as the viewer's movement completes the artwork by creating a ripple of colours.

The exhibition features four contemporary Korean artists who have explored light as a narrative language through a wide range of material, from traditional Korean mediums like mother-of-pearl and lacquer to contemporary materials like stainless steel and aluminium.

Apart from Kwon, the exhibition features works by Eunjin Kim, SINN , and Sungyong Hong.

Kim expands the use of mother-of-pearl into the language of contemporary painting, layering mythological beings and collective figures to explore themes of power and desire, and SINN scratches aluminium surfaces to reveal layers of memory and imagination, creating scenes where reality and dreams, personal recollections and urban landscapes intersect.

Hong has explored the fragility of fading memory and unstable perception through the durable medium of traditional lacquer.

"The Korean Wave, which began with K-pop and K-dramas, is now expanding into the field of visual arts. By presenting Korean contemporary art on India's largest art platform, we hope this initiative will also help broaden opportunities for private Korean galleries to engage with overseas markets in the future," Hwang Il Yong, director of Korean Cultural Centre India said, in a statement.

Hwang Sunhee, Associate Director, Keumsan Gallery, said the gallery's first participation at the India Art Fair strengthens artistic exchange between Korea and India.

"'Resonances of Light' presents four Korean artists exploring light as a sensory and narrative language. Through both traditional and contemporary materials, we hope Indian audiences can connect with and experience the distinct voice of Korean contemporary art," Sunhee added.

The India Art Fair, running at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla, will come to a close on February 8.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.