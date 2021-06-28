Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / London businesswoman uses river Thames' plastic to produce 4,000 cards a week
Flora Blathwayt, founder of Washed Up Cards, poses for a portrait on the banks of the river Thames, in Deptford, London, after collecting plastics to be turned into card designs in London, Britain, June 24, 2021. Picture taken June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson(REUTERS)
Flora Blathwayt, founder of Washed Up Cards, poses for a portrait on the banks of the river Thames, in Deptford, London, after collecting plastics to be turned into card designs in London, Britain, June 24, 2021. Picture taken June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson(REUTERS)
art culture

London businesswoman uses river Thames' plastic to produce 4,000 cards a week

Just over a year after she was struck by the colourful pieces of plastic she collected as part of Thames river clean-up, 34-year-old Flora Blathwayt makes and sells around 4,000 cards a week and sees her success as part of a wider movement.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 08:37 PM IST

Furloughed from her job and confined to London by coronavirus lockdowns, Flora Blathwayt founded a business based on rubbish she retrieves from the muddy banks of the River Thames.

Just over a year after she was struck by the colourful pieces of plastic she collected as part of a river clean-up, the 34-year-old makes and sells thousands of greetings cards decorated with them each week.

When she moved to Peckham in south-east London, she sent a batch of plastic-decorated cards to nearby residents offering help if they were shielding from Covid-19.

"They were all the first washed-up cards," she said. "Some of my neighbours were like 'these are amazing, you should start selling these'," she told Reuters.

She now works on the cards alongside a part-time job for a company selling packaging made from seaweed which she joined after being furloughed by, and then made redundant from, a business that makes sauces from unwanted fruit and vegetables.

A geography graduate, she had no formal art training but enjoys being outside and finding new potential in old buttons or plastic straws while cleaning the river bank for a local environmental charity.

She now produces around 4,000 cards a week, she said, and sees her success as part of a wider movement.

"I think the way forward will be people making things and starting businesses which don't have so much impact on the environment, whether it's reusing something, whether it's upcycling something, whether it's making something from waste. I think that's the way forward," she said.

"So I hope people are going to do more and more - and they are. I'm by no means the first."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
london businesswoman river thames recycled plastic plastic recycling plastic debris gift cards + 5 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.