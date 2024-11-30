Mad Love: Check out Devan Rajkumar’s recipe for grilled broccolini chaat

I squeeze in clean meals as much as I can, and this satisfying salad packs in mega nutrients and flavour. Chaat is a type of street-style snack food that originated in India and normally has a crispy element paired with sweet and tangy flavors. This dish is so easy to prepare: use up whatever you have on hand in the fridge.

Ingredients:

1 bunch broccolini

11/2 Tbsp grapeseed oil

1 tsp salt

3/4 tsp freshly cracked black pepper

3/4 cup pomegranate seeds

1/4 cup honey goat cheese

1/4 cup Garlic Confit

1/2 cup Citrus Vinaigrette

1 cup chevdo (see Note)

Method:

Bring a medium-sized pot of salted water to a gentle boil over medium-high heat. Meanwhile, fill a bowl with ice water. Add broccolini to the pot and cook for a minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the bowl of ice water and gently stir. After 1 minute, remove to a baking sheet lined with a dish towel to drain.

Preheat a grill pan or BBQ to high heat. Remove dish towel from the baking sheet and drizzle broccolini with oil, then add salt and pepper. Toss to combine.

Grill broccolini for 3–4 minutes, turning as necessary to produce char marks. Transfer to the baking sheet and toss with citrus vinaigrette.

Transfer the broccolini to a serving plate, add pomegranate seeds, crumbled honey goat cheese and pieces of garlic confit, and sprinkle with chevdo.

Note: Chevdo is an Indian snack mix made up of dried ingredients and spices. It can be found at South Asian markets.

(Excerpted with permission from Mad Love: Big Flavors Made to Share, from South Asia to the West Indies by Devan Rajkumar, published by Figure 1; 2024)