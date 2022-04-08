Mahim’s streets come alive with gigantic bird murals

Take a walk through the quiet bylanes of Mahim and you will find vibrant, head turning murals adorning the building walls. Belgian artist Dzia is using his artworks to reintroduce animals and birds into the urban environment.

With a Master in Fine Arts from the Royal Academy in Antwerp, Dzia grew up in the graffiti scene of the 90’s. He says, “I’ve been doing street art for the last 15-20 years now. From an early age, I was passionate about the arts. Since I come from a creative family, my parents supported my choice as well. As a young boy, I used to go to my uncle’s studio to make small sculptures, ceramics and more.”

As he gained recognition, his artwork started to appear in cities around Belgium in different parts of the world. After studying art, Dzia went back on the street to develop his own style. The artist says, “I enjoy painting on the streets and creating artwork that everyone can see, so you necessarily don’t have to go to a gallery or museum. The streets are my atelier, like an open studio where I could create my own world.”

Inspired by his time in Mumbai, Dzia has created a mural to celebrate the diplomatic relations between India and the Kingdom of Belgium. His street art can be viewed in the Mahim Art District, which was created in collaboration with St+Art India.

The idea behind his paintings is to “give animals their space in urban settings”. He adds, “The animals I paint are local to the cities and this is way to tribute them and create respect for our wildlife and surroundings.” When it comes to the city, he mentions, “I like the diversity of the city and the wildlife in Mumbai. The parakeets and colourful birds inspired my mural.”

While he chooses to display his artwork in public places for everyone to see, Dzia himself is a lot more inconspicuous and secretive as he doesn’t like to reveal his face and identity. When asked, he says, “I have murals all over the world, so it’s about the art and not the person. I’m not in it for fame, and I don’t like the celebrity status. Also, it creates a mystique, so the viewer gets even more triggered to search for your artworks.”