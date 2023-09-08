Monsoons and makeovers go hand in hand, so it turns out that now is the ideal time to prepare by making a few modifications around the house as when the monsoons hit, they turn out to be beautiful and bring so much tranquility but even if days are nice when there are heavy splashes of rain and drops on the windows, there are days when the weather can turn gloomy and have an impact on your mood. However, there is a fix for every issue. Monsoon-inspired home decor: Embracing the rainy season indoors (Photo by Spacejoy on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Simran Kohli, Founder at Dusaan, suggested some monsoon-inspired home décor tips to create a warm and welcoming space that brings the feel of the rainy season indoors -

● Indoor plants: Nothing enhances the beauty of your home like nature does. As monsoon season is known for its abundant greenery, employ indoor plants to give a sense of the outdoors inside your house. Plants not only provide a touch of nature but also purify the air and enhance the aesthetics of the place.

● Cozy and warm interiors: You spend a lot of time in the living room with family and friends, so make it cheerful with vibrant curtains and a cosy decorative floor mat. To create a welcoming and cosy atmosphere, use soft textures in your home decor. Replace flimsy summer fabrics with soft pillows, throws, pouffes, and rugs made of wool or velvet.

● Fragrance: Despite how much you may enjoy it, the monsoon season does leave behind an unpleasant odour. With these home monsoon cleaning suggestions, you can maintain a divine scent throughout this season by bringing in some fragrant candles, diffusers, fresh flowers and incense sticks.

● Soothing wall art: The monsoon season is a good time to update your wall art. To best portray the spirit of the season, use artwork that includes nature landscapes. Hanging vibrant artwork that inspires peace will help you create a calming atmosphere in your house.

● Cosy reading corners: Make a comfortable reading corner where you can relax when it's raining. Place a cosy corner sofa with cosy pillows and blankets. To make a comfortable and calm environment, add a modest side table that can accommodate your books and a cosy reading lamp.

● Soft lighting: Choose warm, cosy lighting to replicate the mellow glow of a rainy day. To make your living rooms feel warm and inviting, use candles, wall lamps, table lamps, neon lights, floor lamps, lampshades, etc.

● Embrace earthy tints: Lastly, to create a warm and inviting ambiance, fill your home with natural, warm colours. Blue, green and brown hues can create a soothing and revitalising atmosphere.

Echoing that as the monsoon season approaches, we prepare ourselves for the joy of rain showers, cool breezes and lush greenery and while the outdoors comes alive with nature's beauty, it's the perfect time to transform our homes into cosy and comfortable sanctuaries, Palash Agrawal, Founder and Director at Vedas Exports, recommended embracing the magic of the monsoon with the following ideas to make our homes warm, inviting and delightful during this rainy season -

Soft Textures and Warm Fabrics: Infuse your living spaces with comfort by introducing soft textures and warm fabrics. Swap light cotton curtains and rugs for plush materials like velvet, wool, or faux fur. Add throw blankets and cushions in rich, earthy tones to create a snug and inviting atmosphere. Embrace monsoon patterns like raindrop prints or floral motifs for a touch of seasonal charm.

Cosy Reading Nooks: With the sound of rain outside, there's nothing more delightful than curling up with a good book. Create cosy reading nooks by placing a comfortable armchair or a daybed near a window with a view. Add a soft blanket, a side table for hot beverages, and a shelf filled with your favourite reads to craft the perfect reading retreat.

Ambient Lighting : The soft glow of ambient lighting can enhance the cozy ambiance of your home during monsoon evenings. Use string, fairy, or warm-toned lamps to create a magical and soothing atmosphere. Dim the lights in the living room for a movie night, or place candles in decorative holders to add a touch of romance to your indoor spaces.

Fragrance and Aromatherapy: Indulge your senses with soothing fragrances and aromatherapy. Place scented candles in relaxing scents like lavender, chamomile, or eucalyptus to create a calming ambiance. Use essential oil diffusers with fragrances that evoke a sense of warmth and comfort, such as vanilla or cinnamon.

Indoor Greenery: While the rains nourish the outdoor plants, they bring the beauty of nature indoors with lush greenery. Choose low-maintenance indoor plants that thrive in humid conditions, such as ferns, spider plants, or pothos. Not only do they purify the air, but they also add a touch of freshness and serenity to your home.

Monsoon-Themed Decor: Embrace the monsoon theme in your decor to celebrate the season. Incorporate rain-inspired elements like watercolor paintings of raindrops or umbrellas. Opt for floral motifs in your cushions, table runners, or wall art to bring color and life into your living spaces.

Music and Rain Sound: Enhance the cozy ambiance by playing soft, soothing music or rain sounds in the background. The gentle sound of rainfall or calming melodies can create a peaceful and tranquil environment, perfect for relaxation and unwinding.

Use these ideas to transform your homes into a cosy and comfortable haven during the monsoon season, embrace the magic of rain and create an atmosphere that invites relaxation and joy, celebrate the beauty of nature inside your home and make the most of the rainy season by creating cherished memories with your loved ones in the comfort of your warm and inviting abode. Upgrade your home this monsoon season with these exceptional home decor tips as these components can be combined to create a monsoon-inspired paradise within your house, allowing you to take advantage of the warmth and beauty of the monsoon season.