Mumbai, get ready to tango to a T!

While Tango has been around since the 19th century, it’s not the most loved dance form in India. In an attempt to create buzz around the Argentinian dance form, Tango dance teachers Kruti Gandhi and Ajinkya Deshpande are hosting the Mumbai Tango Marathon in the city. Tango dancers performing (Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))

During the eight-hour dance session, over 120 amateurs and experts, from all parts of the country, will dance to the tunes of Spanish music in a celebration of the dance form. Gandhi shares, “The idea of a Tango marathon was long overdue. We are looking forward to hosting this one-of-a-kind Tango marathon in the city. Since it is our first time organising this, we are learning a lot in the process. We are excited to welcome people from across the country, who come from different levels of Tango background and enjoy the event too,” says Deshpande.

With an unparalleled celebration of the art of Tango, the event is open to all from beginners to experts. Gandhi says, “The marathon is a place for those who are curious about Tango. With the idea of introducing new people to the the dance form, it is a great place for them to come and see what it is like.” Expecting over 120 people from different states, the idea to socially dance Tango and connect and have a good time. “We will be conducting a Tango class in the start of the session for one and a half hour and then we will have dance performances from 9.30pm onwards,” adds Gandhi, who runs an Argentine Tango school called Abrazo Tango in Bandra (W) along with Deshpande.

It is important for any city to have such an event that welcomes people from different cities, believes Deshpande. “It also creates a platform that helps in the growth of the dance scene in the city. Other cities in India have also done this and we are grateful for the support we have got in Mumbai. It is a great way to elevate your skills in the dancing area. With performances by people from different cities as well as senior students from our school, it is going to be a plethora of talent.”

In the quintessential Mumbai way, the theme for the dance marathon is Once upon a time in Bollywood. The participants will have to follow the dress code inspired by yesteryear Hindi film actors. “Apart from the theme that resonates with the city, there will also be other activities. We are also conducting a heritage walk on Sunday (September 3), as we want to show the essence of Mumbai and its rich history and culture to the participants who are coming from other cities,” says Gandhi.

Catch it live

What: Mumbai Tango Marathon

Where: Malabari Hall, Seva Sadan, Gamdevi, Tardeo

When: September 2

Timing: 4pm to 12am