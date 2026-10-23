Music and lyrics?: Wknd talks to Julie Elie, the award-winning scientist decoding bird calls

Every day, for six months last year, Julie Elie walked into her lab with one goal: to eavesdrop on her birds. Her work with the chatty, picturesque little zebra finch has now earned her the $100,000 Coller-Dolittle Prize for progress in interspecies communication. Professor Yossi Yovel, a zoologist at Tel Aviv University and chair of the panel of judges, has called her findings “a key moment in the field”. Elie started out, as many bioacoustics researchers do, trying to understand the structures and methods animals use to communicate, as part of the larger effort to decode such communication. Her work, however, is thought to represent a significant leap. In one key finding, for instance, using machine learning to help analyse the birds’ chatter and associated behaviour, she and her team revealed a groundbreaking aspect of communication in this species: zebra finches confuse calls with similar meanings more than they confuse calls that sound the same. This means they aren’t registering sound alone, when they listen; they are also registering meaning. What it tells us about zebra finch cognition is significant. Elie has been studying this bird since her days as an undergraduate student at Ecole Normale Superieure de Lyon (ENS de Lyon) in 2004. As a postdoctoral fellow at the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute from 2010 to 2017, she focused on neural coding of meaning in the avian auditory system.

The chatty little zebra finch has long been considered a wonderful test subject for animal communication. (Shutterstock)

By the time she joined the Theunissen Lab at University of California, Berkeley, in December 2024, patterns had started to emerge. “I found a correlation between certain types of sound and certain types of behaviour,” she says. This was the first step in attaching “meaning” to a sound. “For instance, when aggressing one another, it makes an ‘ah!’ sound. When calling to a partner, it’s closer to ‘eh!’.” Other physical behaviours that correlated to calls ranges from a bird defending a nest to searching for a partner, or even begging for food. By September last year, having observed the rather chaotic chatter daily of the birds, Elie and her team had identified 11 core call types or vocalisation categories. There were calls for hunger, danger, hello. There was a sort of Marco! Polo! call for birds trying to place each other in a landscape; another for those simply calling out “I’m here”, hoping to hear a response in acknowledgement. These birds also use “distance” calls, when moving through dense environments; during flight or foraging, these help a flock stay together. There is a distress signal, used by a bird to indicate it needs help from the flock. CALL LOGS The fact that zebra finches have been studied extensively in the past meant that there was a hefty body of knowledge available, and that helped too, Elie says. These chatty little creatures have long been considered wonderful test subjects for animal communication, and have been studied by researchers in this field for at least 30 years.

‘If we can understand animals better, maybe we will be able to respect them better. Humans are such an invasive species around the world. Maybe this could be a key to learning to coexist peacefully,’ Elie says. (Julie Elie / UC Berkeley)