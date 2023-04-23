National Decorating Month: 5 ideas to spruce up your living space

April is the perfect month to inject some life into your living space and revamp your home decor. As the weather warms up and the days get longer, you might be feeling inspired to do some spring cleaning and update your home style. But rather than just focusing on cleaning and organizing, why not get creative and add your personal touch to your living space? Whether you're looking for a small change or a major revamp, there are many ways to enhance your home's appearance and create a more comfortable and inviting environment. National Decorating Month offers a unique opportunity to decorate your house. (Also read: Home decor and design tips: 5 interior trends to breathe new life into your house or workplace ) From adding a pop of color to updating your lighting fixtures, there are many affordable and easy ways to refresh your home.(Unsplash)

5 ideas to spruce up your living space

Erik Jan Middelhoven, Country Home Furnishing and Retail Design Manager, IKEA India, shared with HT Lifestyle, some tips on how to showcase your personalized style and give your home a fresh, rejuvenated feel. So, let's get started!

1. Add some colour: One of the easiest and most impactful ways to transform a room is by adding a pop of colour. Paint an accent wall, add a bold rug, or throw pillows to breathe new life into a space. Don't be afraid to go bold! – a little colour can go a long way in making a statement!

2. Mix and match: Gone are the days of matching furniture sets. Instead, Mix and match different styles and colours for a personalized and eclectic look. Combine vintage with modern, layer patterns and textures for a unique space that reflects your personality. Be adventurous and create a space that truly reflects your personality!

3. Bring in some green: Plants add visual interest and texture while providing health benefits like improved air quality and reduced stress. Hang plants and add a statement tree or collection of succulents for a touch of nature. You will look and feel better!

4. Play with lighting: Lighting can make or break a room, so it's important to get it right. Incorporate ambient, task, and accent lighting for a layered and dynamic space. Experiment with different fixtures and dim the lights for a cozy atmosphere. Highlight artwork with a spotlight.

5. Rearrange your furniture: Try experimenting with different layouts to find the most functional and visually appealing arrangement. Consider angling your sofa, creating a cozy reading nook, or even swapping out your coffee table for an ottoman.

So, what are you waiting for? Let's make this National Decorating Month a reason to celebrate your home and showcase your unique style! Get creative and have fun giving your living space the update it deserves.