National Handshake Day 2023: Every year, National Handshake Day is celebrated on the last Thursday of the month of June. This year, the special day will be observed on June 29. Handshakes are observed as a way of showing respect, honour or a way of cordially welcoming someone. However, different types of handshakes are followed in different parts of the world. While in some countries, a handshake is followed by a peck on the cheek, in some countries, women may refrain from shaking hands. National Handshake Day was founded in 2005 by Miryam Roddy, Development Coach, who wanted to promote the importance of handshakes in making a good impression. National Handshake Day 2023: Types of handshakes and their meanings(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While we gear up to celebrate the day, here are a few types of handshakes and their meanings:

Two-handed handshake: This is a cordial type of handshake which is a way of showing friendliness, honesty and trustworthiness. However, if one hand goes up the wrist then the pother person is trying to convey that they want something from you.

Finger vice handshake: This may be a way of trying to convey that the person is not comfortable with physical touch. In this type of handshake, a person holds the fingers instead of the hand.

Sweaty palms handshake: In this type of handshake, a person usually has sweaty palms, denoting that he/she is nervous.

Lobster claw handshake: In this handshake, a person touches the thumb and fingers to the palm, showing that they have a fear of connections and want to maintain a distance.

The pusher handshake: In this type of handshake, a person stretches his arm far, so that the other person is not able to get close to them. This is a subtle way of saying that the person needs space and is reluctant to let the other person get closer to them.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion. ...view detail