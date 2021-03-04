Nepal takes up reconstruction of heritage sites with Indian aid
India on Wednesday pledged ₹24.6 crore (USD 2.11 million) for reconstruction of three heritage sites in central Nepal that were destroyed during the devastating April 2015 earthquake which saw the death of over 9,000 people.
The Memorandum of Understanding for reconstruction of Jestha Varna Mahavihara in Lalitpur district, Sulighyang Gumba and Shermathang Gumba in Sindhupalchowk district were signed between the officials of Indian Embassy, Kathmandu and Nepal National Reconstruction Authority (NRA).
The contract agreements have also been signed between the successful bidders and the NRA.
The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) will provide technical assistance for the restoration of Jestha Varna Mahavihara, while the other two projects will be led by Nepal's Central Level Project Implementation Unit.
The three cultural sites were damaged during the April 2015 earthquake. The 7.8 magnitude jolt had left nearly 9,000 people dead and 22,000 injured.
As per an agreement in 2017, India has pledged ₹580 crore (USD 50 million) for reconstruction of 28 heritage sites in the Himalayan nation, apart from aid in the health and education sectors.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal takes up reconstruction of heritage sites with Indian aid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pyrex and Pink Daisies: Midcentury vintage cookware is back in style
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tonywatch: Dede Ayite's costumes always 'build up layers'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personal letters, autographed photos: How Golden Era superstars connected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Giraftari': Shri Ram Centre to welcome back theatre lovers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Festival gives Sudanese film lovers drive-in cinema
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yard sale find turns out to be artifact worth up to $500,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hurtful and wrong: Dr Seuss books pulled from publication due to racist imagery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU diaries: Offline versus online freshers ka mahayudh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Famed artist Jatin Das captures migrants' lockdown ordeal in dozens of paintings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mick Rock collaborates with urban artist Fin DAC, fuses photography and painting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schitt’s Creek mansion returns to market with price reduction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Landscape painted by Churchill and owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Photos: Digital artist Beeple's work auctioned at Christie's for $6.6 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Putting life on the record with the Mitra Tantra Archive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox