Nepal takes up reconstruction of heritage sites with Indian aid

India on Wednesday pledged ₹24.6 crore (USD 2.11 million) for reconstruction of three heritage sites in central Nepal that were destroyed during the devastating April 2015 earthquake which saw the death of over 9,000 people.

The Memorandum of Understanding for reconstruction of Jestha Varna Mahavihara in Lalitpur district, Sulighyang Gumba and Shermathang Gumba in Sindhupalchowk district were signed between the officials of Indian Embassy, Kathmandu and Nepal National Reconstruction Authority (NRA).

The contract agreements have also been signed between the successful bidders and the NRA.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) will provide technical assistance for the restoration of Jestha Varna Mahavihara, while the other two projects will be led by Nepal's Central Level Project Implementation Unit.

The three cultural sites were damaged during the April 2015 earthquake. The 7.8 magnitude jolt had left nearly 9,000 people dead and 22,000 injured.

As per an agreement in 2017, India has pledged ₹580 crore (USD 50 million) for reconstruction of 28‭ ‬heritage ‬site‭s in the Himalayan nation, apart from aid in the health and education sectors.

