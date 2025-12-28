New Delhi, From mango battles in royal orchards and chapatis secretly passing between villages to bonds with elephants and a chutney song that evolves into a diasporic anthem, a new short-story collection by author Karan Puri evokes a strong sense of nostalgia, blending memory, food and gentle touches of magic. New book rekindles nostalgia through food and folklore

"Tales Between Taste", published by TreeShade Books, brings together 10 stories that place food at the heart of storytelling. The collection harks back to an era of shared meals, oral traditions and close-knit communities, rekindling the warmth and comfort of childhood recollections.

"A mango is not just a fruit it's summer afternoons, orchard rivalries, or even the sweetness of first friendships. A chapati isn't just bread it's resilience, tradition, and the secret journeys of messages hidden in kitchens across villages.

"Food to me, has always been more than just nourishment it's memory, emotion, and culture wrapped into a single bite. When I was writing Tales Between Tastes, I realized that every dish, every flavour we encounter carries a story within it," said the author in a statement.

Throughout the collection, meals, ingredients and cooking rituals are depicted not merely as background, but as vessels of cultural memory and meaning.

For instance, in one story, a household quarrel over grocery expenses mirrors wider class dynamics and family hierarchies, while in another, a single recipe becomes the only bridge between a past life and a new homeland.

Even everyday kitchen tools and practices grinding stones, chapatis, chutneys and festive dining traditions come to symbolize continuity, identity and a sense of belonging.

"The book moves with confidence between fable and folklore, memoir and magic. There's a rhythmic interplay between humour and melancholy, often in the same scene," reads the description of the book.

"Tales Between Taste", priced at ₹295, is available for purchase across online and offline stores.

