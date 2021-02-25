New normal? 'Green Pass' opens music concert to vaccinated Israelis
It was an event that could set a precedent in a world longing for a return to normal - a music concert attended by scores of Israelis vaccinated against Covid-19.
The open-air concert in Tel Aviv on Wednesday was one of the first in a programme to restart cultural events by restricting attendance to people who have been vaccinated or those with immunity after contracting the disease.
Attendees were required to show a "Green Pass", a government-validated certificate showing they had received both doses of the vaccine more than a week prior to the event or that they had recovered from Covid-19 and were presumed immune.
The passes are valid for six months from the time of full vaccination.
"It provides protection, but also a feeling of comfort to sit among people who are vaccinated," said Doron Zicher, a retired businessman who was preparing to watch Israeli singer Nurit Galron perform at dusk in Yarkon Park.
"After a year staying at home in a sort of isolated environment it feels great to go out and experience public shows and activities."
Israel launched the pass scheme at the weekend as it reopened its economy. Nearly half of Israelis have received the first of two required doses.
Gyms, swimming pools, theatres and hotels are open to pass-holders only. Once inside, strict caps on occupancy and social distancing requirements are enforced.
Such programmes are likely to be scrutinised by other countries looking to reopen for business as their own populations undergo mass vaccination.
Health officials in Israel, which has led the world with its fast roll-out using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, hope the scheme will act as an incentive for vaccine sceptics.
Israeli studies have shown the Pfizer vaccine reduces transmission of the virus.
"If I need to go to a cultural place where they don't ask for the green passport I wouldn't go," said Michal Porat, 66. "I want to know and to be sure that all the people that are next to me are already immune and vaccinated, and I wouldn't trust people who are not."
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra surprised as mother dedicates artwork on The Girl on The Train
- ‘I am your biggest fan’: Noted artist Reena Chopra surprises daughter Parineeti Chopra with an incredible artwork to commemorate the actor’s upcoming film, The Girl on The Train and our day is made with their awwdorable camaraderie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-thirds of New York City’s arts and culture jobs are gone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Van Gogh's 1887 Paris street painting to be shown in public for first time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas ranch heiress' art collection, worth about $150 million, up for auction
- Including works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Franz Kline, the art collection of Texas oil and ranching heiress Anne Marion will be up for auction this spring in New York. Sotheby's said three masterworks at the heart of the collection are expected to each sell for over $20 million.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plays resume in Kashmir Valley, offer relief to actors, theatre lovers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhavi Mahadevan's new book focuses on Mahabharata character, Yayati's daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Father: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman dissect dementia's disorientation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beat poet and City Lights Bookstore founder Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culture festival 'Arth' to be held virtually
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian boy receives 'heartfelt' from PM Modi for stencil portrait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Travolta selling $5m oceanic mansion he shared with late wife Kelly Preston
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banksy's balloon girl and Kate Moss photo top bill at London art sale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Spelling Bee to go virtual, finalists will gather at Walt Disney World
- Though last year's competition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scripps National Spelling Bee will return this year but virtually with preliminary rounds in mid-June, the semifinals on June 27 and finalists to gather at Walt Disney World in Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bare Necessities: Book shows how to lead sustainable lifestyle in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stories I Must Tell: Kabir Bedi to 'pour heart into' his memoir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox