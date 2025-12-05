Pantone picks Cloud Dancer as 2026 Colour of the Year, leaving the internet divided: ‘It is a recession indicator…’

Pantone has announced the much-anticipated colour of the year. For the year 2026, they have chosen a mellow white shade, PANTONE 11-4201 and named it Cloud Dancer. Every year, Pantone picks a colour that dominates the design, fashion and interior style trends in the upcoming year. The shade that is crowned for the Colour of the Year 2026 is minimalist yet carries a breezy and soothing elegance, eliciting a ‘cloud-like' feel, which inspired its name. Let's take a look at how Pantone described this colour. Pantone announced a soft white shade named 'Cloud Dancer' as 2026 colour of the year. (Picture credit: Instagram/@ pantone)

Pantone 2026 Colour of the Year is Cloud Dancer

Pantone took to their Instagram on November 4 and posted a reel of a man dressed in soft white overalls with clouds in the backdrop.

The caption described the mood of this colour: “A lofty white neutral whose aerated presence acts as a whisper of calm and peace in a noisy world. PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer symbolises a calming influence in a society rediscovering the value of quiet reflection.” The light colour evokes a sense of respite amid the constant buzz of the world. It also suggests the colour's ability to shape the designs to impart a sense of serenity and tranquillity.

Further, the caption described, “A billowy white imbued with serenity, it invites true relaxation and focus, allowing the mind to wander and creativity to breathe. In motion and in pause, Pantone Color of the Year 2026, PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer drifts between light and ethereal, a living calm that invites renewal, vision in serenity and creative release.”

The colour, as per the official description, appears to be psychologically calming, allowing space for creative thinking. It infuses the same energy in whichever design it is used, strongly conveying imaginative inspiration. It shows that for 2026, designs are set to be more mindful, prioritising peace and creative freedom.

Reactions

The comment section, however, did not pass the vibe check as the colour really did not resonate with everyone's expectations.

One user pointed out, “The color of the year being colorless is a recession indicator," indicating that the minimalist shade is reflective of economic uncertainty or optimism in the society. Another wrote, “Is this rage bait?” implying that the choice is anger-inducing because of how ordinary it is.

Another added, “Color is slowly fading from our world… but I refuse to dim” asserting their preference for vibrant shades instead of being swept along by the trending colour. One user commented, “It’s not too late to change your mind!!!” reminding that Pantone could still reconsider their decision. Finally, a user remarked, “Go girl, give us nothing," sarcastically indicating how it's unexciting because of how basic and underwhelming it appears to be.

There's a discrepancy between what Pantone intended the colour to evoke emotionally and how the public interpreted it, and with many perceiving the minimalist shade as lacklustre and boring.