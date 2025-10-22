Refreshing your children's room decor? 6 tips for a soothing pastel makeover

Are you considering revamping your child's room? A child's room is the place to unwind after a long day at school, tuition or playing on the field with friends. The room's design plays a quiet role in restoring energy. This is why it is important to design a room that naturally feels calming and is rejuvenating. Pastel colours in the room impart a calming effect. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Anuj Ramchandran, associate director of retail design and build design at Livspace, told HT Lifestyle that pastel is one of the rising colour palettes in children's rooms. In fact, it carried many benefits.

“Pastels are more than just a passing trend; they are a thoughtful design tool. They create an emotional buffer that helps children manage overstimulation, subtly guiding them toward better habits. Ultimately, using pastels in a child's room is about nurturing their growth,” Anuj spoke about how pastel shades are gaining recognition for their ability to create calming spaces.

The lighter pastel tones are not only visually pleasing but also have a deep psychological impact. Talking about colour psychology, Anuj added, “By blending colour psychology with smart design, you're giving them a space that is not only beautiful but also comforting, creative, and a place where they truly belong.”



Anuj shared a brief guide, covering 6 essential tips for including pastels in your children's room:

1. Soothing walls:

Pastel is a gentle colour for the walls. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

A room with walls painted in a gentle blue, mint green, or soft lavender can make a huge difference.

These calming colours act as a quiet backdrop, helping your child stay focused during homework sessions without feeling overwhelmed.

2. Playful organisation:

Playful organisation storage keeps the room tidy. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Use pastel-colored storage bins, open shelves, and wall organisers. This turns tidiness into a cheerful game.

When everything has a place and the colours are inviting, it’s easier for kids to learn good habits

3. A touch of nature:

Add plants to your space. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Muted green planters, botanical prints, and leafy motifs on rugs or curtains can help your child feel more connected to nature.

This biophilic design has been shown to boost cognitive benefits

4. Thoughtful lighting:

Layer lights to ensure the room is well illuminated. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Use sheer pastel curtains to soften the sunlight.

Combine this with warm LED desk lamps to ensure the room is always bright and welcoming.

Layering light helps maintain a positive mood, no matter the time of day.

5. Personalised corners:

Include a personal corner of keepsakes. (Picture credit: Gemini AI )

Create a special spot just for your child, like a cosy reading nook with pastel cushions or a pinboard where they can display their art.

Giving them a sense of ownership over their space can build confidence and independence.

6. A balanced look:

Ensure there's design harmony in the room. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)