IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Paul McCartney gets own set of Royal Mail stamps as fitting tribute
A still of a Royal Mail stamp created in honor of Sir Paul McCartney shows him in the studio working on the "McCartney II" album in 1980. Royal Mail/MPL Communications Ltd/Handout via REUTERS. MANDATORY CREDIT. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. CANNOT BE CROPPED OR ALTERED. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(via REUTERS)
A still of a Royal Mail stamp created in honor of Sir Paul McCartney shows him in the studio working on the "McCartney II" album in 1980. Royal Mail/MPL Communications Ltd/Handout via REUTERS. MANDATORY CREDIT. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. CANNOT BE CROPPED OR ALTERED. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(via REUTERS)
art culture

Paul McCartney gets own set of Royal Mail stamps as fitting tribute

Britain's Royal Mail said on Thursday it will issue a set of 12 stamps depicting Paul McCartney and his work, saying it was paying tribute to "one of the most iconic and enduring music artists of all time".
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 01:29 PM IST

Paul McCartney has numerous hits, awards and even a knighthood to his name. Now the former Beatle can add a personalised set of stamps to his long list of accolades.

Britain's Royal Mail said on Thursday it will issue a set of 12 stamps depicting McCartney and his work, saying it was paying tribute to "one of the most iconic and enduring music artists of all time".

Eight of the stamps will show images of the singer-songwriter's album covers, from his 1970 debut "McCartney" solo record to last year's "McCartney III". The other four, in a miniature sheet, feature pictures of the 18-time Grammy Award winner recording music.

ALSO SEE | PHOTOS: Paul McCartney gets own set of Royal Mail stamps

"Paul McCartney remains a vital figure at the centre of rock and pop - an artist whose legacy is immense, but whose work continues to generate popular attention and critical acclaim," David Gold of Royal Mail said in a statement.

"This dedicated stamp issue is a fitting tribute to one of the UK’s much loved and revered musical icons."

Royal Mail said it had worked with McCartney on the stamps, which go on sale on May 28 priced at 16.20 pounds ($22.54) for the full set.

McCartney joins David Bowie and Elton John as the only other individual music artists to feature in a dedicated stamp issue.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP