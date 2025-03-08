‘Pretty privilege’ at work? Survey reveals attractive workers earn 16.5 lakh more than unattractive colleagues

We’re often told not to judge a book by its cover, but a new survey reveals that appearances might actually play a big role in the workplace, particularly when it comes to pay. A survey of 1,050 Americans explored the idea of “pretty privilege,” which suggests that more attractive people receive certain advantages. The survey found that 81.3% of respondents believe it impacts career opportunities and income. (Also read: Parents in America spend an average of 67 hours a year negotiating with their kids over meals and snacks: Study ) Attractive individuals earn an average of $63,954, while unattractive ones make $44,009.(Unsplash)

Impact of appearance on workplace success

The survey highlights how appearance influences hiring, promotions, and raises, with 80% believing attractive coworkers have an edge. Nearly 67% have witnessed unfair treatment based on looks. Conducted by Standout CV, the study reveals workplace beauty pressures, 64.2% feel the need to alter their natural features, while 83.4% say well-groomed colleagues are perceived as more competent.

A survey reveals that workplace attractiveness affects career success, with an average self-rating of 7.7. (Pexels)

When asked to rate their workplace attractiveness on a scale of 1 to 10, the average score was 7.7. Men were more confident, with 37.5% rating themselves a 9 or 10, compared to 27.4% of women. Self-perception played a role in career experiences, 46% of those who rated themselves 1-3 felt their looks hurt their careers, five times higher than the 7.6% average. Meanwhile, 60.7% of those who rated themselves above 7 said their appearance benefited them, rising to 66.8% for those who scored a 9 or 10.

Financial cost of beauty standards at work

People who rated their looks as average (4-6) were most likely to say appearance had no career impact (38% vs. 16.2% overall). One in five felt their looks both helped and hurt them at work, regardless of attractiveness. Over half (55.7%) admitted downplaying their looks for credibility, rising to 68.7% among the very attractive.

Job success and self-perceived attractiveness go hand in hand. While 65.52% of entry-level workers saw themselves as attractive, nearly all CEOs (99.8%) rated themselves 7 or higher, and 71% even gave themselves a 9 or 10, more than double the survey average (33%). This trend followed career progression, aligning with research linking leadership roles to higher narcissistic traits (18% in CEOs vs. 5% in the general population).

The pressure to meet workplace beauty standards affects spending on grooming and mental health.(Unsplash)

The financial gap is striking, those who saw themselves as very attractive earned an average of $63,954, while those who felt unattractive made just $44,009, a nearly $20,000 difference. Workplace beauty standards come at a cost, both financially and mentally. Nearly 79% of people feel pressured to spend on their appearance to meet job expectations.

On average, workers shell out $30 a month on grooming products for work and an extra $178.18 yearly on beauty services like dry cleaning, manicures, and haircuts.

Higher earners invest more in their looks. Those making over $100,000 are twice as likely to spend $300+ on workplace grooming compared to the average person (34.8% vs. 15.1%). The pressure extends beyond office spaces, over 60% of remote workers admit to grooming specifically for video calls.

Cycle of “pretty privilege” and workplace bias

The survey suggests that “pretty privilege” isn’t just about natural looks but also about investing in appearance. Those who rated themselves as very attractive felt the most pressure to spend on grooming, with nearly 74% of people rating themselves as 9 or 10, spending extra to look good for work. This creates a cycle where appearance influences workplace treatment, career success, and further investment in looks.

While it’s unclear if good looks drive success or if success enables more spending on appearance, the survey highlights workplace beauty bias. Employers must ensure fair hiring and promotions, while employees, especially newcomers, may benefit from maintaining a polished appearance. However, with many feeling pressured to alter their natural features, workplace beauty standards raise concerns about fairness.