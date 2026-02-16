Quote of the day by Jhumpa Lahiri: 'Do yourself a favour. Before it's too late, without thinking too much about…'
Whether it’s going on that frequently deferred friends’ trip or grabbing new job opportunities, leaving your comfort zone is important.
Everyone has a bucket list, something they want to accomplish, whether it is a life goal, learning a new hobby, picking up a new language, or visiting a place they have always dreamed of. Yet, in the rush of daily life, there is a tendency to postpone these dreams, waiting for a ‘better time’ that may never come.
Addressing this common mindset, a quote from Jhumpa Lahiri's book The Namesake feels especially apt: “Do yourself a favour. Before it's too late, without thinking too much about it first, pack a pillow and a blanket and see as much of the world as you can. You will not regret it. One day it will be too late.”
What does this mean?
This quote rings true in real life, especially going beyond the fictional story of the book. The pillow and blanket denote the comfort zone. But one needs to leave behind this comfort zone, venture into the unknown, and expose oneself to new experiences. Time passes very quickly and waits for no one. So the perfect time may never come unless you yourself make it. Whatever your dream may be, travelling to new places or a dream job, waiting for that ‘one day’ may be too late.
Why is this relevant in today's time?
We all live in a fast-paced world, where something is always happening, and life keeps us constantly busy. The future feels more uncertain than ever. People often postpone their dreams, adventures, and opportunities, waiting for the ‘perfect moment.’ Here, the quote reminds us that we should experience life and try new things.
Stepping outside the comfort zone is essential. The inertia may be difficult; perhaps you are used to your current job or routine, but growth, new experience, can only come when you muster the courage to leave the comfort zone and take the first step.
