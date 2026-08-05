Quote of the day by Kajol: 'My competition is against my over-critical self'

Kajol has spent over three decades entertaining audiences with memorable performances while staying true to herself. As she celebrates her 52nd birthday today, revisit one of her most relatable quotes on self-growth, resilience and why real success isn't about competing with others.

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Kajol made the remark during an NDTV interview on July 2, 2023, while reflecting on her approach to acting and how she evaluates her performances. "My competition is against my over-critical self. Every project is about doing better than I did the last time, not about competing with someone else." (Also read: Quote of the day by Sonu Nigam: 'When the singer becomes the song, the singer doesn't exist anymore' )

What Kajol's quote means

In a world where social media constantly encourages comparisons, Kajol's perspective offers a refreshing reminder that growth is deeply personal. Instead of measuring success against someone else's achievements, she focuses on improving with every project.

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{{^usCountry}} Her words encourage people to channel their energy into learning, reflecting and becoming better than they were yesterday. Self-improvement is a healthier and more sustainable goal than trying to outdo others because it shifts the focus from external validation to personal progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her words encourage people to channel their energy into learning, reflecting and becoming better than they were yesterday. Self-improvement is a healthier and more sustainable goal than trying to outdo others because it shifts the focus from external validation to personal progress. {{/usCountry}}

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Whether you're building your career, preparing for an exam, starting a fitness journey or learning a new skill, comparing yourself with others can often lead to unnecessary pressure. Kajol's message suggests that real confidence comes from recognising your own progress rather than chasing someone else's milestones.

Why Kajol's quote resonates today

In today's hyper-connected world, it's easy to compare careers, relationships, lifestyles and achievements online. Constant comparison can fuel self-doubt and make even genuine accomplishments feel inadequate.

Kajol's quote reminds us that everyone has a different journey. Progress doesn't have to look the same for everyone, and success isn't always about being the best, it's about becoming better than you were before.

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Her words also highlight the importance of embracing mistakes and treating every experience as an opportunity to improve. By competing only with ourselves, we create room for growth instead of perfection.

About Kajol

Kajol is one of Bollywood's most celebrated actors, known for her work in Hindi cinema. Over the course of her career, she has received several accolades, including seven Filmfare Awards. In 2011, she was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in recognition of her contribution to Indian cinema.