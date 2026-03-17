Quote of the day by Kalpana Chawla: 'Take good care of our fragile planet'

March 17, 2026 marks the 64th birth anniversary of Kalpana Chawla (1962–2003). Decades after the Space Shuttle Columbia mission, her legacy has undergone a profound transformation. In an era defined by rapid commercial spaceflight and an escalating climate crisis, her words have shifted from inspirational graduation quotes to a vital survival manifesto for the 21st century. Also read | Remembering Kalpana Chawla: First Indian-born American woman to go to space Kalpana Chawla lost her life in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003. (File Photo)

Long before 'sustainability' became a corporate buzzword, she used her unique voice to advocate for environmental stewardship. Her most resonant plea — 'Take good care of our fragile planet' — has become the unofficial anthem of the global climate movement.

Kalpana Chawla's famous quote According to her late father, BL Chawla, this quote by Kalpana Chawla 'summarises the essence of her being': “Material interests are not the only guiding light. It is something you’d enjoy doing in the long run. Take the time to figure out how to get there. The quickest way may not necessarily be the best. The Journey matters as much as the goal. Listen to the sounds of nature. Wishing you the best on your trek towards your dreams. Take good care of our fragile planet.”

Why she matters now In 2026, as we grapple with the tangible effects of global warming, Kalpana Chawla's perspective as an 'earthling' outweighs her identity as an astronaut. She didn't see borders from space; she saw a vulnerable blue marble. Today, her quote serves as a reminder that while we look toward Mars, our primary responsibility remains the 'fragile' home we already inhabit.

Moreover, in a decade obsessed with 'hustle culture' and instant results, her philosophy on personal growth offers a much-needed course correction. In 2026, these words will especially resonate with a generation that is increasingly prioritising mental well-being and 'slow growth' over burnout.

Kalpana Chawla matters in 2026 because she represents the bridge between technology and soul. She was a scientist who told us to 'listen to the sounds of nature'. She was a record-breaker who reminded us that material success is a hollow ‘guiding light’.

As India expands its presence in space, Kalpana Chawla remains the North Star for aspiring scientists. However, one of her greatest contributions is her call for mindfulness. By urging us to 'take the time to figure out how to get there', she gives us permission to be patient, ethical, and observant.

On this March 17, let us not just celebrate a woman who went to space: let us celebrate a visionary who returned — in spirit — to tell us that the most important journey we will ever take is the one where we protect our planet and stay true to ourselves.