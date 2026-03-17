Quote of the day by Kalpana Chawla: 'Take good care of our fragile planet'
Kalpana Chawla was an Indian-American astronaut and engineer who made history as the first Indian woman in space. She was born on March 17 in Haryana.
March 17, 2026 marks the 64th birth anniversary of Kalpana Chawla (1962–2003). Decades after the Space Shuttle Columbia mission, her legacy has undergone a profound transformation. In an era defined by rapid commercial spaceflight and an escalating climate crisis, her words have shifted from inspirational graduation quotes to a vital survival manifesto for the 21st century. Also read | Remembering Kalpana Chawla: First Indian-born American woman to go to space
Long before 'sustainability' became a corporate buzzword, she used her unique voice to advocate for environmental stewardship. Her most resonant plea — 'Take good care of our fragile planet' — has become the unofficial anthem of the global climate movement.
Kalpana Chawla's famous quote
According to her late father, BL Chawla, this quote by Kalpana Chawla 'summarises the essence of her being': “Material interests are not the only guiding light. It is something you’d enjoy doing in the long run. Take the time to figure out how to get there. The quickest way may not necessarily be the best. The Journey matters as much as the goal. Listen to the sounds of nature. Wishing you the best on your trek towards your dreams. Take good care of our fragile planet.”
Why she matters now
In 2026, as we grapple with the tangible effects of global warming, Kalpana Chawla's perspective as an 'earthling' outweighs her identity as an astronaut. She didn't see borders from space; she saw a vulnerable blue marble. Today, her quote serves as a reminder that while we look toward Mars, our primary responsibility remains the 'fragile' home we already inhabit.
Moreover, in a decade obsessed with 'hustle culture' and instant results, her philosophy on personal growth offers a much-needed course correction. In 2026, these words will especially resonate with a generation that is increasingly prioritising mental well-being and 'slow growth' over burnout.
Kalpana Chawla matters in 2026 because she represents the bridge between technology and soul. She was a scientist who told us to 'listen to the sounds of nature'. She was a record-breaker who reminded us that material success is a hollow ‘guiding light’.
As India expands its presence in space, Kalpana Chawla remains the North Star for aspiring scientists. However, one of her greatest contributions is her call for mindfulness. By urging us to 'take the time to figure out how to get there', she gives us permission to be patient, ethical, and observant.
On this March 17, let us not just celebrate a woman who went to space: let us celebrate a visionary who returned — in spirit — to tell us that the most important journey we will ever take is the one where we protect our planet and stay true to ourselves.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More