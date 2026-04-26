Quote of the day by Kriti Sanon: 'Just start valuing yourself, and that's the only way other people…'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon actively advocates for ‘valuing yourself,' emphasising the importance of having a solid sense of identity and holding your head high. She opened up about this in an interview with Zoom on March 8, 2023, highlighting how self-respect shapes the way others perceive and treat you.

Self-respect is the one thing that carries you through life, helping you navigate adversity with your dignity intact. This holds true across all kinds of relationships, from romantic and platonic to professional, where a strong sense of self-worth becomes paramount. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Deepika Padukone: ‘All good things that come out from bad things in life…’

What did Kriti Sanon say? "Just start valuing yourself, and that's the only way, only if you value yourself, will the other person value you- if you take, I have realised, if you take bullshit, people give you a lot more - you need to stop taking shit, you need to stand up for yourself- you need to say this is not okay."



What does it mean? Kriti Sanon explained how self-worth plays a crucial role in managing relationships. Instead of caving in to others' expectations or judgments, it is important to be assertive and set clear boundaries.

If you do not call out problematic behaviour early and allow your limits to be tested, those boundaries are gradually pushed further, often leading to more toxic behaviour over time. This is why it becomes essential to stand up for yourself, draw a clear line, and mean it when you say something is not okay. It is not about being rude or confrontational towards the other person, but about reinforcing your own standards and recognising your value.

Being assertive about boundaries does not mean picking fights or being argumentative. It means clearly stating your discomfort and letting that be the end of the discussion, without overexplaining or apologising. Don't overextend yourself to be liked and walk away from situations if you can, where you are not valued. If not, your self-image may plummet.

Long story, short- if you allow and tolerate toxic behaviour, it does not stay at that level for long; it tends to escalate. To keep the peace, many end up letting things slide, from being disrespected to taking you for granted, but this way, you are also setting yourself up as the doormat.