Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘Be greedy for your ambitions; be hungry for it’

The quote, “Be greedy for your ambitions; be hungry for it,” comes from her speech at the Penguin Annual Lecture in 2017, hosted by Penguin Random House India. During the talk, the 43-year-old actor shared what she called her “12 rules” for becoming the best version of oneself and achieving success. Drawing from personal experiences and lessons learned throughout her career, she offered insights into ambition, perseverance, and self-belief. One of the most memorable moments from the lecture was her advice to be unapologetically ambitious.

Few Indian entertainers have achieved the level of global success that Priyanka Chopra has. A prolific Bollywood actor, film producer, and the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, Priyanka has built a career that spans industries and continents. Often regarded as one of India's most successful and highest-paid actresses, she has received numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards.

What did Priyanka Chopra say? While discussing her fourth rule, Priyanka recounted an episode from her career when she refused to choose between two important opportunities. She said:

“I was shooting a film called Don 2. So it was chosen to be shown at the Berlin Film Festival, but at the same time, I was invited for the first time to attend the Grammy Awards in LA. Both the events were literally taking place one day apart in completely different time zones – Berlin and LA. My team and everyone around me told me, ‘No, it can never happen. You have to choose what is your priority.’

And you know what I did? I made some insane connections: Mumbai to London, London to Berlin, Berlin to Amsterdam, Amsterdam to LA, and LA back to Mumbai in three days. And I made it happen. And that's not the only time I've done it; I've done it so many times over and over again.

Why? Because I don't want anyone to tell me I can't have everything. I want to dream of everything, and I'll have everything. So, rule number four: be greedy. Be greedy for your ambitions; be hungry for it.”

What does Priyanka Chopra’s quote mean? When the Citadel actor says, “Be greedy for your ambitions” she is not encouraging greed in the conventional sense. Instead, she is urging people to be relentless in pursuing their dreams and aspirations.

The quote challenges the idea that individuals must always shrink their ambitions, settle for less, or choose only one path when multiple opportunities exist. Priyanka's experience demonstrates that success often comes from refusing to place unnecessary limits on oneself. Her belief that she could attend both events reflects a mindset focused on possibility rather than obstacles.

At its core, the quote is about allowing yourself to dream big and then putting in the effort required to turn those dreams into reality. Being “hungry” for ambition means maintaining curiosity, drive, and determination even when the journey becomes difficult. It means actively seeking opportunities instead of waiting for them and believing that your goals are worthy of pursuit.