Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘Fight for your dreams because no one else is going to fight for your dreams…'

Priyanka Chopra, known for her phenomenal acting skills and global star, inspires people across the world. Hailing from a humble army background, Priyanka started her career by winning the Miss World 2000 pageant. She won several awards and accolades, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. She was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2016.

Priyanka Chopra, known for her phenomenal acting skills and global star, inspires people across the world. (AFP)

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In the Penguin Annual Lecture 2017, titled ‘Breaking the glass ceiling: Chasing a dream,’ Priyanka quoted, “Fight for your dreams because no one else is going to fight for your dreams, except you.”

Her words served as an inspiration for those who are hesitant to go after their dreams when it seems impossible.

What does Priyanka Chopra’s quote mean?

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{{^usCountry}} Priyanka Chopra reminded us that there is one life we get, and if you are dreaming for something, you should go after it. Our dreams are our responsibility, and nobody is going to help us or fight for us to achieve them. We are responsible for taking the oneness of our dreams and should fight for it, irrespective of what it takes to achieve it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka Chopra reminded us that there is one life we get, and if you are dreaming for something, you should go after it. Our dreams are our responsibility, and nobody is going to help us or fight for us to achieve them. We are responsible for taking the oneness of our dreams and should fight for it, irrespective of what it takes to achieve it. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For instance, someone who dreams of becoming an entrepreneur cannot rely solely on encouragement from others. They must be willing to learn new skills, take risks, face failures, and keep moving forward despite obstacles. At its core, the quote is a reminder that dreams become reality when you actively champion them yourself. The world may not always recognize your potential immediately, but if you keep believing in your vision and working toward it, you give your dreams the best chance of succeeding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For instance, someone who dreams of becoming an entrepreneur cannot rely solely on encouragement from others. They must be willing to learn new skills, take risks, face failures, and keep moving forward despite obstacles. At its core, the quote is a reminder that dreams become reality when you actively champion them yourself. The world may not always recognize your potential immediately, but if you keep believing in your vision and working toward it, you give your dreams the best chance of succeeding. {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka Chopra was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2016. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Why is Priyanka Chopra’s quote relevant today?

In today’s world of shortcuts and quick success, Priyanka’s words highlight the importance of fighting for our dreams. It emphasises the importance of taking ownership of your ambitions and future. While friends, family, mentors, and supporters may encourage you, no one will have the same level of commitment to your goals as you do.

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It further encourages us to believe in ourselves and take the initiative to pursue it. This is because opportunities often come to those who actively pursue them rather than waiting for someone else to create a path. There will be setbacks, criticism, and moments of self-doubt. The determination to keep going has to come from within. Others can guide, advise, and support you, but the effort, sacrifices, and hard work needed to achieve a dream cannot be outsourced.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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