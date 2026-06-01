Quote of the day by R Madhavan: 'Life is just one shot at a time... don't crowd your mind with too much of thoughts…'

R Madhavan said the line while speaking of the experience of making his directorial debut with the 2022 film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. At the time, Madhavan claimed to be worried about getting behind the camera for the first time, and it was one of his friends who gave him the advice.

Commemorating his birthday, which Madhavan celebrates every year on June 1, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from his July 2025 interview with The Quint, where he says, “Life is just one shot at a time... don't crowd your mind with too much of thoughts and then see how it goes.”

Madhavan got his break in Tamil cinema in 2000 in Mani Ratnam’s Alai Payuthey. Gaining momentum in the industry, he started working in Bollywood, appearing in films like Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots. He has received many recognitions for his work and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2026.

Ranganathan Madhavan, popularly known as R Madhavan, wears many caps on his head. An actor, screenwriter, film producer, and film director, he works predominantly in the Tamil and Hindi film industry.

It went on to become one of Madhavan’s mantras, as the actor-filmmaker shared that whenever things get tough, he focuses on taking one step at a time instead of always trying to comprehend the big picture, and things fall into place.

What is the relevance of R Madhavan’s quote? With the world at our fingertips, we are always being bombarded with information from across the globe. As such, the scope of our thoughts and worries is ever-increasing.

Add to that the present volatile geo-political situation within the country and across the globe, and one has the recipe for a complete mental breakdown. With too many things to consider, think, and act upon, it is easy to feel overwhelmed and end up doing nothing, for which one cannot be blamed.

But if we wish for things to get better and progress to take place, action must be taken. And it is important for an individual not to feel overwhelmed to decide upon the right course of action.

The best way to do this is to take on one thing at a time, no matter how many things are going on. Little and steady progress is progress all the same, and is more likely to be sustainable. The most that any of us can do is our best at any given time, and let life sort out the rest.