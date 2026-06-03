Quote of the day by Rafael Nadal: ‘Enduring means accepting. Accepting things as they are and not as you would wish…'

Rafael Nadal Parera, popularly known as Rafael Nadal or Rafa by his fans, is a living legend. The Spanish national is a former tennis player who needs no introduction. Rafael Nadal is also known as the King of Clay for his record wins on the surface. (REUTERS)

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To summarise Nadal’s very long list of achievements, he was ranked the world number one on men's singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 209 weeks, won 92 ATP Tour singles titles, with 22 major titles, is one of the three men to complete the career Golden Slam in singles along with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, and is known as the King of Clay 81 consecutive win streak on the surface.

Nadal turned pro in 2001 and retired from the game in 2024. He celebrates his birthday every year on June 3. To commemorate the day, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from his 2011 autobiography, Rafa: My Story, which he co-authored with John Carlin.

The quote reads: “Enduring means accepting. Accepting things as they are and not as you would wish them to be, and then looking ahead, not behind.”