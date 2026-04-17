Quote of the day by Victoria Beckham: ‘If you work hard enough and believe in yourself enough, then what you can…’

April 17 marks the birthday of Victoria Beckham, and to commemorate the occasion, today’s quote of the day revisits a powerful reflection by the fashion designer, businesswoman, and former member of the iconic 90's pop group Spice Girls. Over the years, Beckham has successfully transitioned from global pop stardom to building a respected name in the fashion industry – carving out a space for herself as a designer and entrepreneur.

April 17 marks Victoria Beckham's birthday!(AFP)

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She shared this insight during an interview at BoF VOICES 2022, hosted by The Business of Fashion, where she spoke candidly about her journey, overcoming criticism, and reclaiming her narrative as a businesswoman. The conversation offered a deeper look into the resilience and mindset that have defined her evolution over the years.

What Victoria Beckham said

During the interview, Victoria was asked whether her transformation – from pop star to entrepreneur – had been part of a long-term strategic plan, and whether her younger self had envisioned this path. In response, she reflected on a life shaped less by certainty and more by persistence. Former Posh Spice spoke about not being the most academic, popular, or naturally gifted, and about facing bullying and repeated setbacks. Yet, through it all, she emphasised one constant – an unwavering commitment to hard work, ambition, and determination.

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{{^usCountry}} Summing up her philosophy, she said: “It was always just about working really, really hard and I've had a lot of knockbacks and every time I was knocked down, I got back up again. And that was just the way that I've always been. You know, very ambitious, very determined, never afraid to put in the hard work and very focused. I believe in creative visualisation. I believe in putting it out into the universe, and if you work hard enough and believe in yourself enough, then what you can achieve – the sky’s the limit.” What Victoria Beckham’s quote means {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Summing up her philosophy, she said: “It was always just about working really, really hard and I've had a lot of knockbacks and every time I was knocked down, I got back up again. And that was just the way that I've always been. You know, very ambitious, very determined, never afraid to put in the hard work and very focused. I believe in creative visualisation. I believe in putting it out into the universe, and if you work hard enough and believe in yourself enough, then what you can achieve – the sky’s the limit.” What Victoria Beckham’s quote means {{/usCountry}}

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At its core, this quote is a reminder that success is rarely accidental – it is built through intention, effort, and belief. Victoria’s words highlight the power of manifestation: the mindset that visualising your goals and truly believing in your potential can shape the direction of your life.

But belief alone is not enough. What stands out is her emphasis on pairing that belief with consistent hard work. It’s about showing up even when things don’t come easily, refusing to be defined by setbacks, and continuing to push forward with focus and determination.

The quote also speaks to the importance of not shrinking yourself in the face of doubt – whether it comes from others or from within. It encourages stepping into opportunities with confidence, trusting your ability to grow, and recognising that limitations are often self-imposed. In that sense, “the sky’s the limit” is not just a cliché, but a mindset rooted in resilience and self-trust.

Why Victoria Beckham’s words are relevant today

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In a world where comparison is constant and success often appears instant, Beckham’s journey offers a more grounded perspective. The designer’s words cut through the illusion of overnight achievement, reminding us that most success stories are built on years of persistence, rejection, and quiet effort.

Today, when many people grapple with self-doubt, career uncertainty, or the pressure to have everything figured out, this quote feels especially relevant. It reinforces the idea that you don’t need a perfect plan to succeed – you need clarity of intent, the courage to keep going, and the willingness to believe in yourself even when the path is unclear.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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