Margot Robbie channels feathery whimsical-gothic romance in Victoria Beckham SS26 for Wuthering Heights press tour

What’s better than a new Margot Robbie movie? Her impeccable method-dressing moments throughout the film’s press tour, of course. Safe to say, the Barbie star is a gift that keeps on giving, and the latest looks from her Wuthering Heights press tour are proof that the actress pulls off goth Barbie just as effortlessly! Let's break down each look! (Instagram/@andrewmukamal)

For her latest appearances, styled by Andrew Mukamal - the stylist who famously popularised method dressing during Robbie’s Barbie era - the actor stepped out in not one but two feathery ensembles from Victoria Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Instead of leaning towards the movie’s whimsical Victorian reimagination, the stylist drew from the novel for his inspiration.

In his January 28 Instagram post, Andrew revealed that the inspiration behind the black-and-white coordinated fashion moments was drawn from a passage in Chapter 12 of the Wuthering Heights novel, where the main character Cathy, deliriously tears open a pillow and pulls out its down feathers, meticulously sorting and arranging them by type.

His caption read, “Tossing about, she increased her feverish bewilderment to madness, and tore the pillow with her teeth…she seemed to find childish diversion in pulling the feathers from the rents she had just made, and ranging them on the sheet according to their different species.”