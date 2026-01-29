Margot Robbie channels feathery whimsical-gothic romance in Victoria Beckham SS26 for Wuthering Heights press tour
Margot Robbie's method dressing is in full swing for the Wuthering Heights press tour. Know the inspiration behind her Victoria Beckham ensembles!
What’s better than a new Margot Robbie movie? Her impeccable method-dressing moments throughout the film’s press tour, of course. Safe to say, the Barbie star is a gift that keeps on giving, and the latest looks from her Wuthering Heights press tour are proof that the actress pulls off goth Barbie just as effortlessly!
For her latest appearances, styled by Andrew Mukamal - the stylist who famously popularised method dressing during Robbie’s Barbie era - the actor stepped out in not one but two feathery ensembles from Victoria Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Instead of leaning towards the movie’s whimsical Victorian reimagination, the stylist drew from the novel for his inspiration.
In his January 28 Instagram post, Andrew revealed that the inspiration behind the black-and-white coordinated fashion moments was drawn from a passage in Chapter 12 of the Wuthering Heights novel, where the main character Cathy, deliriously tears open a pillow and pulls out its down feathers, meticulously sorting and arranging them by type.
His caption read, “Tossing about, she increased her feverish bewilderment to madness, and tore the pillow with her teeth…she seemed to find childish diversion in pulling the feathers from the rents she had just made, and ranging them on the sheet according to their different species.”
That being said, let's take a detailed look at each ensemble!
The White Swan minidress moment
Margot’s ivory feathered minidress unfolded as a quietly romantic fashion moment, subtly channeling a White Swan sensibility - a look that struck the perfect balance between ethereal softness and sculptural precision. The sleeveless silhouette skimmed the body with a gently contoured fit, anchored by a plunging V-neckline that lent the look a refined sensuality.
The star of the ensemble elevating the entire look was its intricate surface texture - in tune with Mukamal’s literary inspiration - delicate, feather-like appliques and softly crinkled fabric details rippling across the dress, creating movement and dimension without overwhelming the clean lines.
Beyond the dress, the styling was kept deliberately minimal, allowing the look to shine in all its glory. Nude ankle-strap stilettos elongated the legs while echoing the dress’s pared-back palette, complemented by Margot’s loose, softly waved hair and softly understated makeup.
The bold black counterpart
The second look from the same Posh Spice collection leaned fully into sleek, modern drama. Robbie wore a black, feather-embellished, structured sleeveless top with a fitted bodice cinched at the waist, creating a corset-like silhouette that seamlessly extended into low-waisted dress trousers. Matte black feathers fanned out across the chest and shoulders, injecting texture, movement, and a touch of moody theatricality into the otherwise sharply tailored ensemble.
The low-waisted, wide-leg black trousers, sharply tailored with crisp pleats, grounded the otherwise ethereal feather detailing - and it is this contrast between feathered softness and razor-sharp tailoring that gives the look its quiet, commanding power. In tune with the previous look, styling remains intentionally restrained: slim, tinted sunglasses lend a cool, off-duty polish, while her softly tousled hair and minimal makeup keep the focus firmly on the silhouette and textures.
As the Wuthering Heights press tour rolls on, the real thrill might just be the fashion. With Margot Robbie and Andrew Mukamal clearly in their element, we can’t help but look forward to their reimagination of the next literature reference!
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a lifestyle journalist who writes about fashion, culture, and wellness. A passionate music enthusiast, she loves exploring the intersection of trends, taste, and storytelling.
