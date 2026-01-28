Margot Robbie steps out in towering 4.7-inch heels that have the internet wincing and sending ‘prayers for her feet’

Margot Robbie is making a bold fashion statement once again and this time, it’s all about her sky-high heels. The 35-year-old actor stepped out in a dramatic gothic Roberto Cavalli look while promoting her upcoming film Wuthering Heights, finishing the ensemble with a pair of towering pumps. Margot Robbie's bold gothic look features towering stilettos. (Instagram/@andrewmukamal)

Styled by New York–based celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal, Robbie’s latest look marked a sharp departure from the sugary, hyperfeminine aesthetic that once dominated pop culture. Instead, she leaned into dark glamour, but it was her footwear that truly stole the show. (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar marks Republic Day 2026 in traditional Assamese attire, adorns look with her ‘mother’s NCC medals’. Watch )

Margot Robbie stuns in gothic look and sky-high heels Mukamal’s Instagram carousel featured two striking shots of Robbie standing tall in sleek black stilettos, and the comment section quickly turned into a debate about the daring heels.

Robbie wore the Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, a patent leather design with a sharply pointed toe and an eye-watering 4.74-inch stiletto heel. Finished with a leather lining, footbed and the label’s signature red sole, the statement shoes retail for $945 and are not for the faint-hearted.