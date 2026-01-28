Margot Robbie steps out in towering 4.7-inch heels that have the internet wincing and sending ‘prayers for her feet’
Margot Robbie turned heads while promoting Wuthering Heights in gothic Roberto Cavalli look, but it was her sky-high heels that truly stole the spotlight.
Margot Robbie is making a bold fashion statement once again and this time, it’s all about her sky-high heels. The 35-year-old actor stepped out in a dramatic gothic Roberto Cavalli look while promoting her upcoming film Wuthering Heights, finishing the ensemble with a pair of towering pumps.
Styled by New York–based celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal, Robbie’s latest look marked a sharp departure from the sugary, hyperfeminine aesthetic that once dominated pop culture. Instead, she leaned into dark glamour, but it was her footwear that truly stole the show. (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar marks Republic Day 2026 in traditional Assamese attire, adorns look with her ‘mother’s NCC medals’. Watch )
Margot Robbie stuns in gothic look and sky-high heels
Mukamal’s Instagram carousel featured two striking shots of Robbie standing tall in sleek black stilettos, and the comment section quickly turned into a debate about the daring heels.
Robbie wore the Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, a patent leather design with a sharply pointed toe and an eye-watering 4.74-inch stiletto heel. Finished with a leather lining, footbed and the label’s signature red sole, the statement shoes retail for $945 and are not for the faint-hearted.
How internet reacted
The internet couldn’t get enough of the post, which quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments. “Omg my feet hurt just looking at this,” wrote one user, while another added, “Here to see if anyone else shuddered at the heels.”
A third commented, “This is everything! Sending prayers for her feet in those heels!” Others were less impressed, calling the shoes “criminal,” with one user adding, “Such a great look until you get to the feet. I don’t understand why, in this day and age, women are still voluntarily subjecting themselves to this.”
Balancing the dramatic footwear, Robbie accessorised with a black choker featuring a bold red-and-gold gemstone pendant by Roberto Cavalli. She styled her blonde hair in a soft half-up, half-down look and kept her makeup understated with blushed cheeks and glossy lipstick.
